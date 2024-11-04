Major Trend In The Global Steel Products Market 2024-2033: Innovation In Product Development To Boost Revenues

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steel Products Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Steel Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The steel products market has seen significant growth in recent years. It is expected to expand from $452.66 billion in 2023 to $479.07 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to economic cycles, globalization, government policies, and technological advancements.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Steel Products Market?

The steel products market is projected to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $582.53 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by infrastructure development, the automotive industry, the availability of raw materials, sustainable practices, and global economic trends.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Steel Products Market?

The growth of the manufacturing sector is expected to drive the expansion of the steel products market in the future. The manufacturing sector includes a wide range of economic activities involved in converting raw materials, components, or parts into finished goods. Steel serves as a crucial raw material in numerous manufacturing processes, being widely used in the production of machinery, automobiles, construction materials, consumer appliances, and various other products.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Steel Products Market?

Key players in the steel products market include Angang Steel Company Limited, Steel Authority of India Limited, SSAB AB, Nucor Corp, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Saint-Gobain S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Kobe Steel Ltd., Vallourec SA, Voestalpine AG, Mechel PAO, Nippon Steel Corporation, HBIS Group, POSCO, Shagang Group, Ansteel Group, JFE Steel Corporation, Tata Steel, Shougang Group Co.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Steel Products Market Size ?

Leading companies in the steel products market are focused on creating innovative offerings like heavy gauge steel plates to cater to a broader customer base, drive sales, and enhance revenue. Heavy gauge steel plate refers to a category of steel plate material that is 3 inches thick or more.

What Are The Segments In The Global Steel Products Market?

1) By Type: Rolled and Drawn Steel, Iron and Steel Pipe and Tube

2) By Product Type: Flat Steel, Long Steel, Tubular Steel, Steel Pipes, Steel Tubes

3) By Application: Construction, Automotive, Energy, Packaging, Other Applications

Subsegments Covered: Rolled Steel, Drawn Steel

Asia-Pacific : Largest Region in the Steel Products Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Steel Products Market Defined?

Steel products are items made from steel, iron metal, and their alloys, created by solidifying hot metal in a pig casting machine to produce various shapes. These products are then shaped through rolling or drawing processes, including the production of drawn steel wire.

The Steel Products Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Steel Products Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Steel Products Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into steel products market size, steel products market drivers and trends, steel products competitors' revenues, and steel products market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

