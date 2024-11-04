Acoustiic Inc. Receives Funding From The Focused Ultrasound Foundation To Explore Therapeutic Applications Of Focused Ultrasound In Companion Animals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Acoustiic Inc. has received a research funding agreement from the Focused Ultrasound Foundation (FUS) to adapt their WaveMatrixTM to explore the therapeutic applications of ultrasound in companion animals.

Acoustiic's platform provides an unprecedented level of flexibility and capability to push beyond the limitations of current fixed-focus transducers to realize the full potential of therapeutic ultrasound across a range of transcranial applications.

HIFU is a viable and accessible intervention that can alleviate suffering in companion animals

Acoustiic is partnering with the Veterinary Specialty Clinic for Anesthesia and Neurology (VSCAN), Ottawa, to explore the potential of focused ultrasound to impact the care of companion animals with brain pathology.

Dr Taffler, CSO: "As pet parents ourselves, we know the acute sense of helplessness felt when our dogs and cats are diagnosed with cancer; this is more so when there is limited access to advanced therapeutic interventions. With this first implementation, we will prove that high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is a viable and accessible intervention that can alleviate suffering in companion animals with brain cancer."

"Focused ultrasound therapy has shown remarkable potential in human medicine, especially in treating tremors, and offers an exciting potential avenue for veterinary care. Its non-invasive nature will open up innovative ways to manage various diseases in companion animals with minimal stress on patients," said Dr. Philip Jull, BSc, BVMS, MVetMed, DipECVN, DipABVP (Canine & Feline), veterinary neurologist and neurosurgeon at VSCAN. "This technology holds significant promise-not only in enhancing quality of life for our animal patients but also in expanding the possibilities in medicine, surgery, and pain management, providing access to treatment options that were once not practical or limited by invasive procedures."

Emily White, MD, the Focused Ultrasound Foundation's Managing Director, Operations & FUS Partners, adds: "The Foundation realizes the virtuous cycle that is created when veterinary trials make new innovative therapies available for family pets, while simultaneously collecting data that can be used to advance human medicine. We are proud to support this exciting work."

WaveMatrixTM , Acoustiic's new therapeutic ultrasound research platform, introduces a revolutionary ultrasound system and transducer design, providing unmatched capabilities that enable the full therapeutic potential of non-invasive ultrasound in veterinary and clinical applications.



About Acoustiic Inc.

Acoustiic Inc. was established in 2016 to improve lives of patients everywhere by enabling the full potential of non-invasive ultrasound-based therapy through development and commercialization of the world's most capable and flexible therapeutic ultrasound platform. Located in Bellevue, WA, within Seattle's ultrasound and tech community, Acoustiic is a medical device company that develops novel high-element arrays to create the platform technology for the future of ultrasound therapy. Acoustiic received Breakthrough Device Designation from the Food and Drug Administration and was awarded a grant by the National Institute of Health to develop next-generation 3D liver cancer screening and treatment.

About the Focused Ultrasound Foundation

The Focused Ultrasound Foundation was created in 2006 to improve the lives of millions of people worldwide in the shortest time possible by accelerating the development of noninvasive focused ultrasound technology. Based in Charlottesville, Virginia, the Foundation is a tax-exempt, high-performance, entrepreneurial service organization working to clear the path to global adoption of focused ultrasound by organizing and funding research, fostering collaboration, and building awareness among patients and professionals. The Foundation was recognized in 2018 as one of "America's 10 Best Medical Research Organizations" by Charity Navigator and is the largest nongovernmental source of funding for focused ultrasound research.

