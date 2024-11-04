Global Model WHO Youth Delegates Urge Swift Action On Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness And Response

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland – The World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA) and the World Organization concluded the first in-person Global Model WHO (GMWHO) , marking a powerful gathering of over 350 youth delegates from 52 countries from all Regions.

Hosted at WHO's headquarters in Geneva, this landmark event provided young leaders with a realistic simulation of the World Health Assembly, the world's peak health decision-making body, enabling them to engage directly with pressing global health issues and foster international collaboration.

During the event, youth delegates worked collaboratively to draft resolutions addressing topics including climate change, pollution and health, mental health, antimicrobial resistance, the Global Health and Peace Initiative, tuberculosis control, and polio eradication.

In a highlight of the week, delegates adopted a declaration emphasizing the urgent need for a global Pandemic Agreement to protect the world from future pandemics. The declaration calls upon all WHO Member States to finalize and implement this agreement this year, emphasizing that“only through coordinated action we can protect the lives, well-being, and futures of our generation.”

The statement, reflecting the commitment of the youth delegates, underscores a united call for an equitable, resilient world that leaves no one behind.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, welcomed the Global Model WHO delegates, commending their dedication to global health and their commitment to advocacy.

“This generation is instrumental in shaping a safer, fairer, and healthier world, and the voices of today's youth are essential in driving effective solutions for global health crises,” Dr Tedros said.

The GMWHO not only honed participants' negotiation skills and deepened their understanding of health governance but also solidified their role as advocates for a more prepared and inclusive global health landscape.

Savannah Jamora, an Australian hospital adminstrator and postgraduate law student, held the role of the Global Model WHO conference's director-general. She said the conference was an exciting opportunity to introduce young people to the world of global health policy and diplomacy. At the same time, it provided an effective platform for young people to share their expertise, ideas and energy for making a healthier and safer world.

“Young people are more than just the future of global health; they are essential partners in shaping its present,” Savannah said.“By involving youth in health policy, we can tap into their lived experiences, unique perspectives, and innovative ideas, ensuring policies are relevant, effective, and responsive to the needs of future generations.” Savannah added:“Through the Global Model WHO, young people are given the tools and platform by which they can meaningfully work towards creating a healthier, more equitable world for all.”

The holding of the GMWHO is in line with WHO's commitment to engage and partner with young people everywhere and find the best ways to empower them, support their action, promote partnerships and ensure their recognition and visibility.

The World Federation of United Nations Associations is a global nonprofit organization representing and coordinating a membership of over 100 national United Nations Associations (UNAs) and their thousands of constituents.

