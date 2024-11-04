Princess Sirivannavari Presides Over The National Finals 2024 Sirivajiraporn Fabric And Handicraft Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

At the event, the presence of Princess Sirivannavari helped promote Thai Textiles on the global stage.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana graciously presided over the final judging of the 2024“Sirivajiraporn Royal Pattern Fabric” and handicrafts competition, held at Suralai Hall, 7th floor, ICONSIAM, Bangkok. This prestigious event is part of Her Royal Highness's visionary initiative,“Thai Fabrics: Wear it with Pride,” which aims to elevate the quality and global recognition of Thai textiles and crafts. Organized by the Ministry of Interior through the Community Development Department, the competition has become an annual event of great significance. It marks its fourth consecutive year in promoting Thai fabric heritage and celebrating the dedication of artisans committed to preserving and innovating within this cultural legacy.This year, submissions were welcomed from textile producers, OTOP fabric and clothing entrepreneurs, as well as artisans from across Thailand's four regions. Held from June 1 to August 15, 2024, the competition attracted a total of 8,651 entries. Of these, 78 exceptional works progressed to the national finals, comprising 72 pieces of fabric across 14 categories-including mixed technique, ethnic group fabrics, batik, embroidery, ikat, and large and small brocade fabrics-and six handicraft pieces. A distinguished panel, including senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, textile experts, natural dye specialists, and prominent designers, conducted evaluations based on various criteria such as clarity of the royal pattern, use of natural colors and materials, fabric width, craftsmanship, weaving uniformity, creativity, and adaptability.The“Sirivajiraporn” pattern was presented by Her Royal Highness on February 22, 2024, during her visit to Ban Khum Phun in Warin Chamrap District, Ubon Ratchathani Province. Inspired by textile designs across Thailand, Her Royal Highness created the“Sirivajiraporn” pattern in honor of His Majesty the King's auspicious 6th-cycle birthday on July 28, 2024. This exquisite pattern comprises four distinctive designs:“Wachiraphak,” symbolizing the initial“W” in His Majesty's name;“Princess Sirivannavari's Monogram 2024,” which builds on previous royal monogram patterns;“Heart,” embodying the love and care extended by the royal family to the people; and“Royal Love for the People,” symbolizing the profound connection between the monarchy and the Thai people. The royal pattern was designed for adaptability across four textile types-Kab Bua fabric, brocade, ikat, and batik-encouraging local craftsmanship to blend with traditional designs and support sustainable livelihoods creatively.The awards for the 2024 competition are categorized into two main distinctions. The first is the Special Award category, featuring the highly coveted Best of the Best award for the overall top prize-winning piece. The second category encompasses Royal Medals: The Gold Medal for the highest-ranking piece, the Silver Medal for the first runner-up, the Bronze Medal for the second runner-up, and honorable mentions with certificates. This year's Best of the Best honor was awarded in the large brocade category for the“Sirivajiraporn Royal Court Fabric” from the Arts of the Kingdom Museum, Queen Sirikit Institute. Her Royal Highness is scheduled to personally present the awards to the winners in November, underscoring the royal family's enduring commitment to preserving and advancing Thailand's textile heritage on a global stage.

