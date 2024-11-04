District Heating Market To Expand By USD 49.5 Billion From 2024-2028, Driven By Decarbonization Goals And AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global

district heating market size is estimated to grow by USD 49.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

4.8% during the forecast period. Decarbonization goals

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

government initiatives to promote district heating projects. However,

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Source (Fossil fuels, Renewables, and Others), End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, BRUGG Rohrsystem AG, Danfoss AS, E.ON UK Plc, ENGIE SA, Fortum Oyj, FVB Energy Inc, Helen Ltd., LOGSTOR Denmark Holding ApS, Ramboll Group AS, REHAU Ltd., Statkraft AS, STEAG GmbH, Thermaflex, Uniper SE, Uponor Corp., Vattenfall UK, Veolia Environnement SA, Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG, and Vital Energi Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global district heating market is experiencing growth due to substantial government initiatives aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability. Notable examples include the USD44 million federal funding received by Stadtwerke Munchen (SWM) in Germany for the expansion of geothermal district heating. In the UK, the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES) continues to play a pivotal role in improving district heating systems. In October 2024, HNES awarded an additional USD2.7 million to 33 heat networks, benefiting over 45,000 residents. These initiatives underscore a broader trend toward investing in sustainable and efficient district heating solutions. Government funding enables utility providers to undertake large-scale projects, accelerating the adoption of renewable energy sources and optimizing heating and cooling provisions for maximum efficiency and reliability. The district heating market is set to continue growing, driven by ongoing government support and funding, which is essential for addressing energy efficiency and sustainability challenges and building a greener, more resilient energy infrastructure.



The District Heating market is witnessing significant trends towards renewable sources for sustainable energy practices. Biomass , Geothermal, Solar, and other renewable energy sources are increasingly being used for heat production in central heat plants. Fossil fuels are being phased out due to their high carbon footprints and contribution to climate change. Infrastructure and regulatory hurdles pose challenges, but smart meters, sensors, real-time monitoring, load balancing, data analytics, and energy management are helping to optimize district energy systems. Waste heat recovery from industries and decentralized heating are also gaining popularity. Renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, are being integrated into district heating systems to increase efficiency and reduce greenhouse emissions. The power sector is also embracing district heating as a way to recycle waste energies and meet climate goals. Retrofitting existing buildings with insulated pipes, boilers, and heat pumps is a key focus area for the market. Low-temperature supplies and industrial surplus heat are also being utilized to expand the reach of district heating systems. Non-renewable heat sources are still in use, but their share is decreasing as the market shifts towards more sustainable solutions.



Market

Challenges



The district heating market encounters challenges due to inconsistent pricing structures, which can significantly impact consumers and new project feasibility. In March 2024, Amsterdam's housing associations paused connections to heat networks due to

Vattenfall's failure to adhere to agreed pricing. In early 2024, Vattenfall raised district heating fixed costs by over 30%, increasing annual costs to around USD800. This substantial price hike has raised affordability concerns among residents, causing hardships with living expenses. Housing associations find such increases unacceptable, as they can make basic expenses unaffordable for numerous households. These pricing inconsistencies have also halted planned district heating projects in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. The unpredictability of costs and the resulting economic impact pose a significant hurdle to expanding district heating networks. To ensure the growth and acceptance of district heating systems, it is essential to establish stable and transparent pricing mechanisms. Without these, consumers and municipalities may be hesitant to invest or support district heating initiatives, potentially stalling progress towards more sustainable urban heating solutions. District heating is a popular solution for space heating, particularly in residential and industrial applications. It involves producing heat at a central plant and distributing it through insulated pipes to multiple buildings. Challenges in this market include data analytics for energy management,

smart grids , and waste heat recovery. Technical barriers include the need for retrofitting existing systems and economic considerations, such as the cost of heat production from renewable energy sources versus non-renewable ones. Decentralized heating systems using boilers and heat pumps are gaining popularity. Renewable energy sources, like solar and wind, are being integrated into district heating systems to reduce greenhouse emissions. Waste heat recovery from industries is also being explored to increase efficiency and reduce reliance on traditional energy sources. Smart meters and demand-based heating systems are key to optimizing energy usage and reducing costs. Home automation and radiant heat systems are also becoming popular for improved comfort and energy efficiency. The power sector is also embracing district energy systems as a way to meet climate goals and recycle waste energies through district heating systems.

Segment Overview



This district heating market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Fossil fuels

1.2 Renewables 1.3 Others



2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial 2.3 Industrial



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Fossil fuels- District heating networks offer a viable solution for efficiently and cost-effectively utilizing low-carbon energy sources on a large scale. However, according to the International Energy Agency's July 2023 report, approximately 90% of heat supplied in these networks originates from fossil fuels, particularly in major markets like China and Russia. This heavy reliance on fossil fuels poses a significant challenge for the transition to more sustainable heating solutions. In cold climate countries, efforts are being made to shift from traditional fossil fuel-based heating sources to more sustainable alternatives to reduce greenhouse

gas emissions. However, consumer reluctance to switch from affordable and perceived efficient gas-based heating systems remains a significant barrier. Technological advancements, public awareness campaigns, and incentives are essential to encourage the adoption of sustainable heating technologies and reduce the carbon footprint of district heating networks. Addressing these challenges is crucial for achieving long-term sustainability goals within the district heating sector.

Research Analysis

The District Heating market is experiencing significant growth due to the shift towards renewable sources and sustainable energy practices. Renewable technologies like Biomass, Geothermal , and Solar are increasingly being used for heat production in District Heating systems. Fossil fuels are being phased out to reduce carbon footprints and mitigate climate change. Infrastructure development and regulatory hurdles pose challenges, but advancements in technology and policy are facilitating progress. District Heating systems provide space heating applications for residential and commercial sectors through central heat plants and District Heat Networks. Insulated pipes and advanced boilers ensure efficient heat transfer. Heat pumps and decentralized heating systems are also gaining popularity. Recycling waste energies and utilizing industrial surplus heat are other strategies to enhance the sustainability of District Heating. Smart Meters enable effective monitoring and management of energy consumption, contributing to the overall efficiency of the District Heating market. Low-temperature supplies and radiant heat systems further enhance the comfort and convenience of users. Non-renewable heat sources are still in use, but their share is decreasing as climate goals are prioritized.

Market Research Overview

District heating is a sustainable energy practice that provides heat to multiple buildings from a central heat plant. Renewable sources, such as biomass, geothermal, solar, and waste heat recovery, are increasingly being used for heat production to reduce carbon footprints and mitigate climate change. Infrastructure development and regulatory hurdles pose challenges, but smart meters, sensors, real-time monitoring, load balancing, data analytics, energy management, and smart grids help optimize energy use. Technical and economic barriers exist for retrofitting existing buildings, but decentralized heating and demand-based heating systems offer solutions. District heating systems provide space heating applications for residential and industrial sectors, utilizing low-temperature supplies from central heat plants and boilers or heat pumps . Non-renewable heat sources, such as fossil fuels, continue to be used, but the shift towards renewable energy sources is a key trend in the power sector. Recycling waste energies through district heating systems is an important step towards achieving climate goals. Radiant heat and industrial surplus heat are also being explored as potential heat sources. Home automation and demand-based heating systems further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of district heating systems.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Source



Fossil Fuels



Renewables

Others

End-user



Residential



Commercial

Industrial

Geography



Europe



APAC



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

