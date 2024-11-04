Momcozy And Jenna Dewan Announce Gift Box Of New Mom Essentials

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy and Jenna Dewan have co-launched their Exclusive Cozy Gift Set of new mom must-haves including two Momcozy products, the popular Mobile FlowTM Hands-Free Breast Pump and the brand new Herihuge Baby Carrier. The Exclusive Cozy Gift Set officially went on sale November 1 on Momcozy following an unboxing by renowned American Jenna Dewan, who recently gave birth to her third child in June.

Momcozy's star product, the Mobile FlowTM hands-free breast pump, is a favorite essential for working moms like Jenna as they balance motherhood and pumping with their busy careers. The high-efficiency Mobile FlowTM provides effortless milk extraction, custom modes and rhythms, and a sealed milk collector to prevent backflows and spills. The stronger and quieter 3rd generation motor pump boasts an upgraded pumping efficiency with reduced noise. It supports up to 15 suction levels under every pattern so moms can enjoy a more comfortable, stronger suction and productive pumping experience.

As new moms navigate the potential challenges of breastfeeding as well as managing their time as they re-enter the workforce, the Mobile FlowTM breast pump's features aim to solve these issues and help new moms to breastfeed more easily.

Smart pumping allows moms to easily control the Mobile FlowTM via the Bluetooth-enabled Momcozy app to start, pause, and countdown pumping and seamlessly switch to different pumping settings. No need to reach into your bra - perfect for moms to discreetly pump in an office setting or on the go. The personalized mode feature on the app allows moms to adjust the regular mode and intensity for optimal comfort, efficiency and milk production based on their unique needs and preferences.

The Mobile FlowTM offers multi-modes to create your own rhythm based on comfort and preferences, where moms can choose from three regular modes as well as personalized modes and two specialized modes (milk relief and milk boost) from your phone. This breast pump gives moms total privacy with the drop-shaped design of the Mobile FlowTM breast pump that fits seamlessly in the pump bra, and the DoubleFit Flange combines soft and hard silicone for a safer, better fit. Once you're done pumping, storage is simple with the stackable milk collector made of Tritan, a safe and durable eco-friendly material.

For Most Moms: The portable Mobile FlowTM offers 4 sizes (17, 19, 21, and 24 mm) and a stylish storage handbag. One charge for one day. Only 4 parts to clean.

The new Herihuge Baby Carrier is a welcome addition for stylish moms on the move like Jenna Dewan. Crafted from 100% natural linen fibers, a fiber known for its strength and durability even with daily use, the Herihuge carrier is resistant to normal wear and tear. It's designed to last and be stylishly worn for years to come with each new addition. The timeless style of charming jacquard weaving and the natural texture of linen, known for getting better with age, ensures you and baby stay fashion-forward wherever you go. The convenient, hands-free style makes it a multi-tasking favorite that allows moms to extend bonding time while being productive.

The Herihuge carrier is ergonomically designed for all-day comfort, with a built-in EVA waist to provide lumbar support and reduce the risk of back strain for mom. The X-shaped design helps to evenly distribute baby's weight. The carrier also helps promote healthy hip and spine development for baby with their M-shaped and C-shaped positions as baby grows.

This gifting also includes a special customized 2025 calendar sharing Jenna's pregnancy and parenting milestones. The Exclusive Cozy Gift Set can be purchased on the gift box page on the Momcozy website as well as individually on their Thanksgiving landing page , which offers a 15% discount on the breast pump and a chance to win free gifts through Gachapon - perfect gifts of love for the holiday season and beyond.

