Amadeus Fire AG: Monika Wiederhold enriches the Management Board of the Amadeus Fire Group

04.11.2024 / 16:04 CET/CEST

Monika Wiederhold enriches the Management Board of the Amadeus Fire Group



Frankfurt/Main, 4 th November 2024 The Amadeus Fire Group (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0005093108; ticker symbol: AAD), a specialist provider of personnel services and training listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG, welcomes Monika Wiederhold as a new member of the Management Board as of 1st November 2024. As Chief Operating Officer (COO), Monika Wiederhold will be responsible for the Training segment, which was previously managed on an interim basis by the CEO, Robert von Wülfing. "I am very much looking forward to the upcoming challenges of the digital transformation in the Training segment of the Amadeus Fire Group. The expansion of our unique service and product portfolio through organic and inorganic growth will contribute significantly to strengthen our market position," emphasises Monika Wiederhold her ambition to actively shape developments in the training market. Monika Wiederhold has gained more than two decades of international management experience, including leading positions first at the Lufthansa Group and since 2017 at Amadeus IT Group S. A., a leading global provider of IT solutions for the travel industry.

Her last position was Executive Vice President of Marketing & Digital Transformation.

Her remarkable career is characterised by extensive experience in the development and operational implementation of growth strategies and the digitalisation of business processes. To inspire and to motivate teams are key strengths of her as a manager. Robert von Wülfing, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Amadeus Fire Group, once again confirms his enthusiasm about the completion of the Management Board: "Monika Wiederhold is a real enrichment to our team! Her profound expertise and strategic mindset will provide us with decisive support in pursuing the growth strategy and positioning of the Amadeus Fire Group as one of the leading service providers in the training market - as our motto states: "We. Mediate. Expertise." - to underpin this." The Management Board of the Amadeus Fire Group now again consists of three members:

Robert von Wülfing, Chief Executive Officer (CEO),

Monika Wiederhold, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Training segment,

Dennis Gerlitzki, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Personnel Services segment.

About the Amadeus Fire Group:

The Amadeus Fire Group is a service provider specialising in personnel services and training. The Group actively contributes to minimising the shortage of skilled workers by training and providing qualified specialists. Amadeus Fire AG offers first-class recruitment solutions for commercial and IT positions, temporary staffing and interim management for more than 35 years. At more than 20 locations throughout Germany, Amadeus Fire AG is a reliable partner for specialists and managers in the fields of accounting, office, financial services and IT services. The training institutes of the Amadeus Fire Group – Dr. Endriss Tax College, GFN and COMCAVE – offer a comprehensive range of commercial and IT skills. Training and retraining courses are offered throughout Germany for publicly funded training programmes (B2G) as well as for private (B2C) and business customers (B2B).

