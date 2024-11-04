(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The global debt settlement market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.07 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

10.3%

during the forecast period. Increasing debts

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

popularity of one-time debt settlement. However,

time-consuming nature of negotiations

poses a challenge market players include Americor Funding LLC, Beyond Finance LLC, Century Support Services LLC, City Credit Management LLP, ClearOne Advantage LLC, CreditAssociates LLC, CuraDebt Systems LLC., DMB FINANCIAL LLC, Enterslice Inc., Freedom Debt Relief LLC, Liberty Debt Relief LLC, Lifeline Debt Relief Inc, Loansettlement, National Debt Relief LLC, New Era Debt Solutions, Oak View Law Group LLC, Pacific Debt Inc, Premier Debt Services LLC, Rescue One Financial, and The JG Wentworth Co.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Debt Settlement Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Debt Settlement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.3% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5070.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, UK, Japan, Germany, Canada, India,

France, Italy, and South Korea Key companies profiled Americor Funding LLC, Beyond Finance LLC,

Century Support Services LLC, City Credit

Management LLP, ClearOne Advantage LLC,

CreditAssociates LLC, CuraDebt Systems LLC.,

DMB FINANCIAL LLC, Enterslice Inc., Freedom

Debt Relief LLC, Liberty Debt Relief LLC, Lifeline

Debt Relief Inc, Loansettlement, National Debt

Relief LLC, New Era Debt Solutions, Oak View Law

Group LLC, Pacific Debt Inc, Premier Debt

Services LLC, Rescue One Financial, and The JG

Wentworth Co.

Market Driver

The debt settlement market is experiencing a significant shift towards one-time debt settlements (OTS) as an effective solution for resolving outstanding debts. This trend is gaining popularity among both public and private entities due to the need for efficient and definitive debt resolution mechanisms. The recent directive from the Maharashtra cabinet instructing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to pursue an OTS for Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd.'s (MMOPL) debt is a prime example. After a meeting in Mumbai on June 26, 2024, MMOPL finalized an agreement with its lenders, resulting in a substantial payment of around USD207 million to settle the entire debt. In the private sector, PC Jewellers undertook an OTS with a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) in July 2024, resulting in a 20% reduction in the principal amount owed and a 64% recovery of total dues. OTS provides a swift and conclusive resolution to debt issues, minimizing prolonged negotiations and legal complexities. This trend is expected to continue as more organizations recognize the benefits of OTS in achieving financial stability and operational efficiency. The debt settlement landscape is evolving, and OTS is poised to become a cornerstone strategy for debt resolution across various sectors.



The debt crisis continues to impact borrowers, leading to a growing demand for debt management solutions. Financial literacy and empowerment are key to navigating financial issues and improving creditworthiness. Debt negotiation through debt settlement organizations or online services can provide debt relief for those facing financial hardship due to job losses or other pressures. However, DIY debt settlement comes with risks, including legal and financial consequences. Debt consolidation and payment plans are alternatives, but borrowers must consider creditor policies, fee structures, and credit score ratings. Credit card and student loan debt, as well as medical payments, can add to consumer debt burdens. Debt settlement involves partial fees for debt forgiveness, but authentic balance and transparency are crucial. Consumers should be aware of the legal and financial risks before engaging with debt settlement services. Lenders and borrowers must work together to find solutions for financial distress.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!



Market

Challenges



The debt settlement market plays a vital role in resolving financial distress for both debtors and creditors. However, the negotiation process in debt settlements is complex and time-consuming. McLeod Russel India Ltd, a prominent tea producer, and Carbon Resources' prolonged negotiations since July 2024 highlight this challenge. Negotiations require extensive time for financial assessments, term agreement, and issue resolution. These factors contribute to extended negotiation periods, leading to financial uncertainty and operational disruptions for debtors and delays in fund recovery for creditors. Furthermore, extended negotiations can strain relationships and trust between parties. To mitigate these challenges, the debt settlement industry must adopt standardized negotiation frameworks, enhanced communication channels, and technology for quicker assessments and decision-making. By streamlining negotiations, the industry can improve efficiency, reduce financial uncertainties, and foster better relationships between debtors and creditors. Addressing the time-consuming nature of negotiations is crucial for enhancing the overall effectiveness and reliability of debt settlement processes. The debt crisis continues to challenge both borrowers and creditors, with many facing financial hardship due to job losses and mounting financial pressures. Debt management is crucial, yet many struggle with financial literacy and empowerment. Debt negotiation through debt settlement organizations or online services can provide debt relief, but borrowers must be aware of authentic balance and fee structures. Creditworthiness can be impacted by debt settlement, leading to higher credit card utilization and potential legal risks. Creditor policies vary, and DIY solutions may not always be effective. Consumer debt includes credit card debt, student loans, and medical payments, all contributing to public debt burdens. Partial fees paid to debt settlement organizations can provide debt relief, but may also impact credit score ratings and financial risks. Bankruptcy is a last resort, but understanding payment plans and creditor policies is essential.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This debt settlement market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Credit card debt

1.2 Student loan debt 1.3 Others



2.1 Private 2.2 Enterprise



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Credit card debt-

The global debt settlement market is experiencing growth due to the increasing trend of credit card debt. In India, credit card defaults have risen to 1.8% in June 2024, up from 1.7% six months earlier and 1.6% in March 2023. The total outstanding credit card debt in India was approximately USD3.25 billion in June 2024, a significant increase from USD2 billion in March 2023. In the United States, the total credit card balance reached an all-time high of USD1.142 trillion in Q2 2024, up from USD1.115 trillion in Q1 2024. These trends indicate a growing dependency on credit cards for managing expenses and highlight the need for effective debt settlement solutions. The debt settlement market can address the financial challenges of consumers struggling with credit card debt and contribute to overall financial stability.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Debt Settlement Marketplace is a growing industry that assists borrowers in resolving their financial distress by negotiating with lenders to settle outstanding debt for less than the original amount owed. This option is often considered when individuals are unable to repay their debt in full due to financial hardship, such as job losses or reduced income. Debt settlement involves partial fees paid upfront or monthly, with the balance paid once a settlement is reached. However, it's essential to understand the authentic balance of debt and the fee structure before engaging with debt settlement organizations. Credit score ratings may be negatively impacted, and there are legal and financial risks to consider. Creditor policies vary, and debt relief is not guaranteed. Consumers may also opt for debt management, debt consolidation, or DIY solutions. Credit card debt is a common type of debt that can be settled.

Market Research Overview

Debt Settlement refers to the process where borrowers negotiate with lenders to settle their debts for less than the original amount owed. This solution is often pursued by individuals experiencing financial distress, such as job losses, medical expenses, or student loan debt, when they are unable to make regular payments or cannot afford the authentic balance of their debts. The fee structure for debt settlement services varies, with partial fees paid upfront or as the debt is settled. However, borrowers should be aware of legal and financial risks, as creditor policies and credit score ratings can be negatively impacted. Consumer debt, including credit card utilization and student loans, can lead to a debt crisis if not managed properly. Financial literacy and empowerment are crucial in understanding creditworthiness and debt negotiation options, such as debt consolidation or bankruptcy. Debt settlement organizations and online services offer solutions for those facing financial pressure, but DIY solutions also exist. Ultimately, debt settlement can provide debt relief and financial hardship assistance, but it's essential to consider all options and understand the implications before making a decision.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Credit Card Debt



Student Loan Debt

Others

End-user



Private

Enterprise

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED