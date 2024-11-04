Fitness World Canada Raises $20,000 To Support ALS Research And Patient Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness World Canada and its community successfully raised $20,000 in September for their partnership with Augie's Quest , an organization seeking a cure for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) through funding research, patient care, and awareness initiatives. Throughout September, Fitness World hosted a series of fundraising events that members could engage with to raise money. This month, the gym doubled the impact of the campaign by matching every dollar raised by members and the community.

In the month-long campaign, Fitness World gym locations held three core events that invited members and local Vancouverites to support ALS awareness and care initiatives in meaningful ways: Specialty fitness classes, a train-the-trainer program, and ongoing donations, providing various channels of support for members and non-members to contribute.

This campaign saw Fitness World join a larger collective of gyms and fitness industry leaders that were inspired by the work of Augie's Quest, co-founded in 2005 by Augie Nieto, the successful fitness industry mogul, following his ALS diagnosis. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that impacts the ability to control muscle movements such as walking, talking, eating, or breathing underscores the importance of physical mobility and strength, both of which are essential to everyday life and deeply valued within the fitness community. Augie's Quest moves forward in Augie's memory and his legacy through campaigns like these that see the local community band together towards a common goal.

“The dedication of our members and the greater community to support Augie's Quest and ALS research and care has been incredibly moving,” said Chris Smith, President and CEO of Fitness World. “By matching every dollar raised, we wanted to help amplify their generosity and underscore the potential for collective impact.”

About Fitness World Canada:

Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym with 17 locations across the Lower Mainland. Committed to helping people reach their fitness goals, Fitness World offers inclusive spaces, state-of-the-art equipment, personalized programs, and numerous amenities starting at just $9.99 bi-weekly. Visit fitnessworld.ca for more information.

About Augie's Quest:

At Augie's Quest, our mission is to find a cure for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and improve the lives of those affected by this devastating disease. Through our relentless pursuit of a cure, we have made significant strides and continue to drive progress in the fight against ALS.

Contact:

Yulu Public Relations

...

+1.604.558.1656