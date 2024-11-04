Black Panel Press Announces The Launch Of 'Wretched,' A Surreal Graphic Novel Tale Of Vice And Crime

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wretched Cover

Wretched Graphic Page 2

Wretched Graphic Novel Page 4

- Andrew Benteau, EditorTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Panel Press is excited to announce the upcoming release of "Wretched: A Surreal Tale of Vice and Crime," an innovative graphic novel by renowned Danish creators Henrik Rehr and Jan Solheim, set for release on December 10th, 2024.This graphic novel promises a gripping journey through the eyes of a character caught in the depths of despair and entangled in an enigmatic crime story."Wretched" delves into the darker corners of human experience, offering a gripping journey through the eyes of a character caught in the depths of despair and entangled in an enigmatic crime story. The narrative blends surreal elements with artistic mastery, challenging and expanding the storytelling possibilities of the graphic novel genre."We are proud to publish 'Wretched,' a story that stands out for its bold narrative and artistic depth," says Andrew Benteau, Editor at Black Panel Press. "We are confident that Jan and Henrik's latest work will not only resonate with their fans but also attract those new to graphic novels."Pre-orders for "Wretched" are available now through major book retailers and directly from Black Panel Press. For further details, please contact ...About Black Panel Press:Based in Toronto, Black Panel Press specializes in international graphic novels that challenge and expand the storytelling possibilities of the medium. With a commitment to publishing transformative narratives, Black Panel Press connects readers globally with powerful, thought-provoking works.

