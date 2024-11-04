Kuwait FM Meets UN Counter-Terror Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with Undersecretary General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov in Kuwait on Monday.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the High-Level International on "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms -- The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process".

They discussed close relations between the State of Kuwait and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and the latter's expected role in the capacity-building field in Kuwait, as well as joint efforts in the fight against terrorism and relevant challenges. (end)

