Kuwait FM Meets UN Counter-Terror Official
11/4/2024 9:08:31 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with Undersecretary General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov in Kuwait on Monday.
The meeting came on the sidelines of the High-Level International conference on "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms -- The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process".
They discussed close relations between the State of Kuwait and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and the latter's expected role in the capacity-building field in Kuwait, as well as joint efforts in the fight against terrorism and relevant challenges. (end)
