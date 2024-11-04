Türkiye sends joint letter to UN Security Council to stop arm exports to Israel

(MENAFN) Türkiye, alongside 53 other signatories, has taken a significant step by sending a joint letter to the United Nations Security Council. This letter urges the Council to take immediate action to halt the flow of weapons and ammunition to Israel. Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan announced the initiative, highlighting that the letter, which calls for a cessation of arms supplies to Israel, was submitted to the UN on November 1 and signed by 52 countries along with two international organizations.



In a press conference held in Djibouti, where he participated in the third Ministerial Review Conference of the Türkiye-Africa Partnership, Fidan emphasized the moral implications of selling weapons to Israel, labeling it as complicity in genocide. He expressed concern that Israel's access to weaponry from other nations has exacerbated terror in the region, insisting on the need to prevent Israel from acquiring arms and keeping this issue at the forefront of international discussions.



Fidan also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, describing it as a “global threat” and calling for nations to prevent Israel from flouting international law. He highlighted the ongoing genocide in Gaza and argued that Netanyahu's administration is intent on obliterating the two-state solution by any means necessary. Furthermore, he warned that Netanyahu's actions could extend the conflict into other regions, particularly Lebanon, and stressed the necessity for collective international efforts to prevent further violations of law.



The Turkish Foreign Minister also commended the role of African nations in bringing attention to global humanitarian issues, particularly South Africa’s initiative to spearhead the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. This reflects Türkiye's broader commitment to international diplomacy and solidarity with nations advocating for human rights and justice on the global stage.

