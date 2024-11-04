Financial Auditing Professional Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $206.64 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The financial auditing professional services market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $143.31 billion in 2023 to $153.42 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include regulatory compliance, globalization, corporate governance, and financial scandals.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Financial Auditing Professional Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The financial auditing professional services market is anticipated to experience robust growth over the next few years. It is projected to reach $206.64 billion by 2028, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as data security concerns, complex financial instruments, emerging markets, risk management, and digital transformation.

Growth Driver Of The Financial Auditing Professional Services Market

The increasing occurrences of banking fraud are likely to drive the growth of the financial auditing professional services market in the future. Fraud involves deliberately misleading a system to obtain information or infringe on another person's rights. Financial auditing professional services play a crucial role in mitigating bank fraud by preventing misreporting and managing risks, such as when individuals request higher payments or reimbursements for services.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Share?

Key players in the market include Binder Dijker Otte (BDO) Global, Grant Thornton International Ltd, Ernst & Young (EY) Global Limited, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Mazars, Moore Stephens International Limited, KPMG International, Nexia International Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers, RSM International Association, Grant Thornton LLP, Withum Smith+Brown PC, BF Borgers CPA PC, Moore Global, Crowe Global, Baker Tilly International, Marcum LLP, PKF International, UHY International, EisnerAmper LLP, Wipfli LLP, Reinsel Kuntz Lesher LLP, Armanino LLP, Plante Moran, Moss Adams LLP, CohnReznick LLP, Cherry Bekaert LLP, Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, Eide Bailly LLP, CBIZ Mayer Hoffman McCann LLC.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Growth?

Key players in the financial auditing professional services market are creating AI-driven audit tools like ClaimPilot to enhance revenue and secure a competitive edge. ClaimPilot is a cutting-edge healthcare audit automation tool aimed at optimizing the auditing process for complex claims, especially in-patient and facility claims, by improving audit efficiency and removing restrictions on claim values.

How Is The Global Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Segmented?

1) By Service: Employee Benefit Plan Audit, Service Organization Control (SOC) Audit, Financial Statement Audit, Due Diligence, Other Services

2) By Type: External Audit, Internal Audit

3) By End-Use: BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail And Consumer, IT And Telecom, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Financial Auditing Professional Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Definition

Financial auditing professional services involve offering financial records for an organization and assisting professionals in accurately representing transactions. These services are utilized to assess an organization's financial statements.

Financial Auditing Professional Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global financial auditing professional services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Financial Auditing Professional Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on financial auditing professional services market size , financial auditing professional services market drivers and trends, financial auditing professional services market major players and financial auditing professional services market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

