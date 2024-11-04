Flame Arrestor Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.5 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The flame arrestor market has seen significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.13 billion in 2023 to $5.53 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This historical growth can be attributed to the expansion of the chemical and petrochemical industries, a heightened focus on industrial safety regulations, increased oil and gas exploration activities, greater awareness of fire hazards in industrial processes, and rising industrial activities in various countries.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Flame Arrestor Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The flame arrestor market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $7.5 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to stringent environmental and safety regulations, expansion in the energy and power generation sectors, the adoption of flame arrestors in emerging economies, increased utilization of flame arrestors in renewable energy applications, and rising demand for flame arrestors in the consumer durables industry.

Growth Driver Of The Flame Arrestor Market

The rise in oil and gas exploration activities is anticipated to drive the growth of the flame arrestor market in the future. The upstream sector of the oil and gas industry encompasses exploration activities, such as preparing for geological surveys and acquiring land rights, as well as production activities, which include onshore and offshore drilling. Flame arrestors are devices that permit gas to pass while preventing flames from igniting, thus avoiding large fires or explosions that may occur due to increased production and safety concerns related to safe gas transportation operations.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Flame Arrestor Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Ermacora Claudio Company, Emerson Electric Company, PROTEGO Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH, L&J Technologies, Morrison Brothers Co., Tornado Combustion Technologies Inc., Motherwell Tank Protection Ltd., Protectoseal Ltd., ERGIL Group, Westech Industrial Ltd., Protego India Pvt. Ltd., Elmac Technologies Ltd., Flammer GmbH, D-Ktc Fluid Control SRL, Sunflow Technologies, WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Essex Industries Inc., Groth Corporation, BS&B Safety Systems Ltd., Pentair plc, RICO Sicherheitstechnik AG, Rupture Pin Technology Inc., Shand & Jurs, Taylor Valve Technology Inc., Thuba Ltd., Varec Inc., Vent-Tech Ltd., Zook Enterprises LLC, Elster Kromschroeder AG, KITO Armaturen SA, Lisk AG

What Are The Dominant Trends In Flame Arrestor Market Growth?

Key players in the flame arrestor market are concentrating on developing cost-effective and high-performance solutions, such as the combination of a flame arrester and breather valve, to enhance their competitive advantage. This combination is frequently utilized in liquid storage tanks and other process vessels or systems to prevent structural damage and ensure safety.

How Is The Global Flame Arrestor Market Segmented?

1) By Type: In-line, End-of-line

2) By Application: Storage Tank, Pipeline, Incinerator, Ventilation System, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Mining, Power Generation, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Flame Arrestor Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Flame Arrestor Market Definition

A flame arrestor, also known as a flame trap, is a device that prevents fluid combustion by extinguishing flames. It functions by absorbing heat from the subsonic flame surface, maintaining the combustion gas-air mixture below the autoignition temperature. Industries involved in systems that capture gases emitted by liquids and solids heavily rely on the flame arrestor manufacturing market.

Flame Arrestor Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global flame arrestor market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Flame Arrestor Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on flame arrestor market size, flame arrestor market drivers and trends, flame arrestor market major players and flame arrestor market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

