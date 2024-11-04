GCC Chief At Dushanbe Conf. Affirms Keenness On Regional Stability, Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Cooperation is essential to counter and safeguard security and stability especially in the Gulf region, said Secretary General of the GCC Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Monday.

In his speech to the two-day Fourth High-Level Dushanbe in Kuwait under Amiri patronage, Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the GCC countries worked tirelessly to ensure that their borders were terror-free via comprehensive strategies and intelligence cooperation amongst member states.

He asserted that borders security was a cornerstone for national and regional securities, saying that such measures prevented the smuggling of weapons and narcotics in addition to human trafficking and funding of terrorism.

Al-Budaiwi mentioned that the GCC had taken steps to bolster border security via utilizing the latest technological tools and intensifying cooperation amongst GCC states.

The threat of terrorism knows no boundaries, he affirmed, saying that the GCC had adopted security, economic, and intellectual measures to tackle terrorism and dry-up its sources.

The Dushanbe Conference, held under the title of "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms -- The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process", saw the participation of 450 individuals including 33 ministers from member states, UN representatives, 23 regional and international organizations, and 13 civil society organizations. (pickup previous)

