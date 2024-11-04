Exams Up To Class 9 Will Be Held In December: Education Minister Sakina Itoo
Date
11/4/2024 5:09:06 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to conduct exams for students up to Class 9 in the Kashmir Valley in December.
The government recently announced that the academic session for students up to the 9th standard would follow a November-December schedule.
However, there was uncertainty about whether the exams would take place in November or December. Authorities have now clarified that the exams will be held in December, not in November.
“The examinations up to Class 9 will be conducted in December. Parents and students should not worry about the cold weather. We will make all necessary arrangements in examination halls. Exams were conducted in December earlier also,” Minister for Education Sakina Itoo said, as per news agency KINS.
She said that the academic session for students in Classes 10 to 12 will return to the November-December cycle starting next year.
In 2022, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir had announced that a Uniform Academic Calendar would be implemented from the 2022-23 academic year onward.
|
