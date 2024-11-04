ADB Provides $10 Million Grant To Cambodia To Help Address Gender-Based Violence

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Nov 4 (IANS) The Asian Development (ADB) approved $10 million in grant financing to Cambodia to help address gender-based violence (GBV) in Cambodia, said its press release on Monday.

The grant is expected to help meet the country's target of zero GBV by 2030, the news release said, adding that the project is ADB's first stand-alone Asian Development Fund (ADF) grant specifically focused on gender equality in Southeast Asia, reports Xinhua news agency.

The project will strengthen and institutional frameworks by updating Cambodia's legislation on domestic violence, improve service delivery at the local level by strengthening the quality and accessibility of response services and refurbishing shelters for survivors, especially in rural areas, and leverage digital solutions in adolescent school-based and community-based programs to promote prevention.

It will enhance digital solutions for 24/7 access to information, education, and communication resources on GBV in an effort to link prevention and response in a continuum for maximum impact, the press release said.

"This important project will enhance systemic responses, expand access to shelters, and ensure survivors receive the care they need," said ADB Country Director for Cambodia Jyotsana Varma.

"It will also promote community-based programs on prevention, empowering local communities to play a key role in raising awareness and stopping violence before it occurs," she added.

The incidence of GBV remains persistently high even as Cambodia has made significant strides in combating it, with the government and civil society organisations piloting promising prevention approaches, the press release said.