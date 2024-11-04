Evolvetm Launches In Hong Kong Offering A Revolutionary Non-Lethal Rodent Control Solution Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2024 - Hong Kong welcomes EvolveTM, an innovative, non-lethal rodent control solution designed to target rat infestations at their root. Unlike conventional methods, EvolveTM restricts rodent reproduction, offering an effective and humane way to manage infestations without posing risks to humans, pets, wildlife, or the environment. As a sustainable alternative to toxic baits and inhumane traps, EvolveTM represents a breakthrough in tackling Hong Kong's escalating rat problem as a newly registered pesticide on the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department's list.





EvolveTM, an innovative, non-lethal rodent control solution designed to target rat infestations at their root, is available in Hong Kong.

Pioneering A Sustainable, Safe and Humane Approach to Rodent Control



Developed by U.S.-based SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES), a leader in the animal pest fertility control industry, EvolveTM is the first and only soft bait specifically designed to reduce rat populations by limiting fertility. Launched earlier this year, EvolveTM offers a non-lethal, eco-friendly solution that has earned the "minimum risk" designation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This classification (FIFRA 25(b) exempt) highlights its low-risk profile for humans, the environment, and non-target species.



Riding on the success of EvolveTM Rat, SenesTech expanded its product line in May with the introduction of EvolveTM Mouse. Both products integrate seamlessly into existing pest management programs, providing long-term, sustainable control of rodent populations.



Fruit Tree Limited Appointed as Exclusive Distributor in Hong Kong



In Hong Kong, EvolveTM is exclusively distributed by Fruit Tree Limited, a prominent pest control service provider that has worked extensively with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) of the HKSAR government to register the products.



"We are excited to be the exclusive distributor of EvolveTM in Hong Kong," said Francisco Pazos Alvarino, Director of Fruit Tree Limited. "This product represents the future of rodent control, offering a significant competitive advantage while aligning with our mission to deliver effective, safe, and sustainable pest management solutions."



Tackling Hong Kong's Growing Rat Population



New York is faced with severe rat problems and is the only city which has an independent department to deal with rats. With a new pilot scheme in place, New York will be using EvolveTM's contraceptive methods to curb rat infestation starting November 2024. Hong Kong is the first city apart from the US to have EvolveTM for rodent control.



With an estimated rat population of 2.5 million, Hong Kong faces a serious rodent problem. Despite recent efforts by the FEHD, which reported the capture of about 70,000 live rodents last year-a 24 per cent increase from the previous year-the infestation continues to expand. Widespread application of EvolveTM in the community will help reduce both the number of rodents in the streets and public areas and the costs of resolving the rodent problem.



Alvarino pointed out that conventional methods, such as poisonous baits and traps, which may quickly eliminate rodents but fail to address the long-term growth of rodent populations. "There are more rats born than captured every single day. A single rat pair can produce up to 15,000 offspring annually. Fertility control is the only way to stop that growth and to reduce the social costs of pest control. The money saved could be used for other important matters such as welfare."



Targeting the B2B market, Fruit Tree Limited sees vast potential for EvolveTM in Hong Kong, with plans to expand into Mainland China. Initially, EvolveTM Rat and EvolveTM Mouse will be available in 1.5 lb, 3 lb, and 6 lb packages through Fruit Tree Limited and its exclusive distributor Chinchex Limited and authorised operator NoBedBugs-hk.



For more details or inquiries about EvolveTM, please contact Fruit Tree Limited at +852 9358 2901.



Maximising the Impact of Rodent Control Programs



Research shows that EvolveTM can reduce fertility in rodent populations by up to 90 per cent when integrated into pest management programs. By addressing rodent reproduction, EvolveTM enhances the overall effectiveness of current control measures.



SenesTech CEO Joel Fruendt remarked, "We're not just offering a product; we're delivering a solution to an urgent problem. EvolveTM isn't just about controlling the rodent population-it's about taking back our spaces from the growing threat of infestation."













