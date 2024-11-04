عربي


Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Tonga

11/4/2024 4:01:19 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to King Tupou VI of the Kingdom of Tonga on the occasion of his country's National Day

Gulf Times

