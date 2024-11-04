Systems Limited MEA Becomes WSO2 Silver Value-Added Reseller To Deliver Open Source, API-First Solutions

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Systems Limited MEA, a global systems integrator, and WSO2, a leader in digital transformation announced that they have entered into a partnership. As part of this agreement, Systems Limited MEA is now a WSO2 Silver Value-Added Reseller (VAR).This collaboration integrates WSO2's powerful stack into Systems Limited MEA's global IT ecosystem, offering customized solutions that enable customers worldwide to excel in a tech-driven future.

IT leaders now prioritize improved security, cloud adoption, and API integration to drive better digital experiences and stay competitive. WSO2 uniquely combines industry-leading cloud-native technologies for API management, integration, and CIAM solutions. As a VAR, Systems Limited MEA will deliver highly competitive offerings, enabling seamless API management and monetization with all transactions handled in one place. This partnership helps lower the barriers to launching new digital services and SaaS offerings, creating seamless experiences. Additionally, it delivers business value by reducing development costs, as businesses no longer need to build complex infrastructure or hire diverse technical teams. The partnership also drives greater efficiency by shortening time-to-market and simplifying service and support.

"Our philosophy has always centered on bringing value to our customers and this collaboration strengthens that. The capabilities of WSO2's open-source platform, combined with our implementation expertise, will support our customers in achieving their digital transformation goals," said Khurram Majeed, General Manager - Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Systems Limited.

He added, "Given today's economic uncertainties and cost-cutting pressures, enterprises and SaaS companies need to innovate swiftly without expanding their teams. We see a strong opportunity to open more doors and grow the business in the UAE with WSO2s advanced technology stack."

Commenting on this, Uday Shankar Kizhepat, Vice President & General Manager from WSO2 said, "We're excited to broaden our successful partnership with Systems Limited, expanding from Pakistan into the MEA region. As a WSO2 VAR, Systems Limited MEA will help organizations across the UAE leverage our technologies, services, and processes to achieve their digital transformation goals and become integration agile. As we strengthen our partner ecosystem, we look forward to growing our impact and enabling companies to benefit from our leading open-source solutions for API management, integration and CIAM."

About Systems Limited MEA

Systems Limited MEA aspires and strives to solve complex business problems and present viable and cost-effective solutions to our clients by drawing a clearer picture of their future roadmap, and the company by digitally transforming their infrastructure. We successfully embed disruptive digital solutions into their existing functionalities and enable them to be the trendsetters in the business landscape - without compromising on the quality and precision of our work.

With the help of our innovative project delivery model, we combine the benefits of onsite agility and offshore affordability to provide superior value to our clients.

visit us at .

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) products. WSO2s products and platforms-including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo-empower organizations to leverage the full potential of APIs for secure delivery of digital services and applications, enabling thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries globally to drive their digital transformation journeys. Our open-source, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in, enabling rapid digital product creation. Recognized as leaders by industry analysts, WSO2 has over 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with nearly USD100M in annual recurring revenue.

