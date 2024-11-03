Death Toll Across Gaza Strip Surges To 43,341, Over 102,105 Injured
11/3/2024 11:13:45 PM
GAZA /PNN/
Israeli Occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 27 Palestinians and the injury of 86 others, according to medical reports.
Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7, 2023 has risen to 43,341 reported fatalities, with an additional 102,105 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.
According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.
Israel's genocidal attacks continue unabated despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
