Acts Of Violence Unacceptable In Canada, Says PM Trudeau On Brampton Temple Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Ottawa, Nov 4 (IANS) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau on Monday condemned the recent attack on Hindu devotees at a temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists, saying that acts of violence are unacceptable in the country.

On Sunday, a group of devotees at the Hindu Sabha Mandir was targeted by alleged Khalistani supporters, sparking outrage.

Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, PM Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

Sharing a post on social X, Trudeau wrote, "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely."

"Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," the post added.

Earlier, Canadian Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple, calling it "completely unacceptable".

Poilievre further said that Conservatives condemned the attack and promised to unite the people and end the chaos.

Sharing a post on X, Poilievre wrote, "Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today."

"All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos," he added.

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC), posted a video on X showing Khalistani extremists attacking Hindu devotees at a temple in Brampton, adding that such an incident can't deter the Canadian citizens as diversity is the nation's strength.

He further posted a sarcastic message on X stating, "Khalistani Sikhs attacking worshippers at Brampton Hindu temple. Nothing to worry about though because DIVERSITY IS OUR STRENGTH!!!"

Condemning the attack on a temple in Brampton, the Hindu Forum Canada, a non-profit organisation based in Canada working for the welfare of Hindus, also urged PM Trudeau to take action against Khalistani extremists and protect Canadian citizens.

The Hindu Forum Canada also shared a video on X stating, "Very disturbing images! #Khalistanis have attacked devotees at #HinduSabhaTemple, Brampton. This is unacceptable! @PeelPolice@patrickbrownont@JustinTrudeau@fordnation - Take action and protect Canadians."

Canadian Member of Parliament, Chandra Arya, also condemned the attack on the temple in Brampton and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Arya shared a video of the attack on X and wrote, "A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada."

He added, "I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies."

The Canadian Member of Parliament further expressed concerns that Khalistani extremists were taking advantage of Canada's freedom of expression laws, and were receiving a "free pass."

"No wonder that under the 'freedom of expression' Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and assert their rights and hold politicians accountable," Arya wrote.

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance in Canada, unheard of before.

In July, Arya had voiced deep concern over the violence directed at Hindu-Canadian communities. In a post on X, he wrote, "The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalised again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia, and other places in Canada are being vandalised with hateful graffiti."

Last year, a temple in Windsor suffered defacement with anti-India graffiti, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action from both Canadian and Indian officials. Earlier incidents in Mississauga and Brampton saw temples similarly targeted, drawing strong reactions from the Indian community in Canada.