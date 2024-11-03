Document Analytics Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Document Analytics Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Document Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The document analytics market has seen significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $2.38 billion in 2023 to $3.55 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.1%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to the shift towards digital transformation, a rising demand for compliance and regulatory adherence, the need for operational efficiency, an emphasis on customer experience and insights, and the development of industry-specific solutions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Document Analytics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The document analytics market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $17.45 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.9%. The growth during the forecast period can be linked to the rising demand for predictive analytics derived from documents, the emergence of hybrid models, advancements in user experience and collaboration tools, an increase in the demand for workflow automation, and a heightened focus on contextual understanding.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Document Analytics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Document Analytics Market

The growing initiatives to digitize content are a key factor fueling the expansion of the document analytics market. Many governments are implementing measures to digitize documents to improve security and facilitate easier access, which will lead to a greater utilization of document analytics.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Document Analytics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include ABBYY Group, Celaton Limited, Extract Systems LLC, HCL Technologies Limited, HyperScience Inc., Automation Anywhere Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Adobe Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Kapow Software Inc., Guavus Inc., Dexlock Technologies Private Limited, AntWorks Pte. Ltd., WorkFusion Inc., Infrrd Inc., Datamatics Global Services Limited, Kodak Alaris Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Parascript LLC, M-Files Corporation, Ephesoft Inc., Rossum Corporation, Nanonets Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., UiPath Inc., Datafleck Ltd., DocuSign Inc., Cognite AS

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Document Analytics Market Share And Analysis?

Leading companies in the document analytics market are concentrating on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with document analytics technology to broaden the applications of documentary analytics, including legal documentation. AI-based document analytics utilizes artificial intelligence techniques to extract, analyze, and convert unstructured data from documents into structured data.

How Is The Global Document Analytics Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Solutions, Services, Professional Services, Managed Services

2) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Government, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Retail And eCommerce, Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Other Industry Verticals

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

4) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Document Analytics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Document Analytics Market Definition

Document analytics involves the use of natural language processing (NLP) to automate repetitive document processing tasks or to gain a deeper understanding of the content within documents. This technology allows users to monitor the time spent on each page of a document and how frequently it is accessed.

Document Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global document analytics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Document Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on document analytics market size, document analytics market drivers and trends, document analytics market major players and document analytics market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Document Capture Software Global Market Report 2024



Case Management Global Market Report 2024



Data Science Platform Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.