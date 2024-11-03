(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 31 October, 2024 – For the second time, Malaffi, the region’s first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform and a strategic initiative of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), operated by M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), was awarded with the Gold Certificate by the Arab Hospitals Federation, this time receiving the prestigious Platinum Champion award in the category of Safety Through Digital Transformation.



The certificate was presented at a ceremony during the Arab Hospitals Federation's silver jubilee celebration on 29 October 2024 at Conrad Abu Dhabi – Etihad Towers, held under the esteemed patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.



This distinguished certificate recognizes Malaffi's ongoing commitment to improving patient care and safety by equipping clinicians in Abu Dhabi with cutting-edge tools for enhanced patient outcomes. In a survey taken by more than 400 clinicians who are users of Malaffi, 90 percent agreed that Malaffi helps them improve patient safety and quality of care.



Accepting the certificate on behalf of Malaffi, Kareem Shahin, CEO of Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, said: “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment, alongside the DOH, to advancing patient safety through the transformative power of health information exchanges. With over 50,000 healthcare professionals having secure, real-time access to over 2.5 billion unique clinical records, we are helping deliver safer, more efficient healthcare for everyone in Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, we are committed to the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that will support disease prediction and enhance physician diagnostic capabilities. This aligns with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s vision to shift from reactive to preventive healthcare and contribute to position Abu Dhabi a leading healthcare destination globally.”



Alice Yammine Boueiz, the Chief Executive Officer of the Arab Hospitals Federation and the official spokesperson congratulated Malaffi on achieving the renowned Gold Certificate in Safety Through Digital Transformation and added: "Malaffi’s accomplishment in receiving the Gold Initiative Certificate for the second consecutive year reflects their steadfast commitment to transforming healthcare through pioneering digital solutions. By harnessing the power of technology and health information exchange, Malaffi is establishing a new standard for how digital transformation can improve safety and efficiency in healthcare systems across the region. We take pride in recognising their efforts as a model for others to follow."



The Gold Initiative Certificate is a dedicated tribute to recognising leaders and institutions devoted to driving innovation and technology adoption. It commends their efforts in reinforcing strategic investments, resulting in improved patient outcomes, heightened operational efficiency, cost reduction, expanded access to quality care, and advancing cutting-edge research. Furthermore, it applauds their pivotal role in spearheading the healthcare sector's journey toward a comprehensive and transformative digital future.







