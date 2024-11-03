M7 Opens First-Of-Its-Kind High Jewellery Exhibition Surveying The History Of Maison Chaumet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums, M7, and Qatar Creates in partnership with Maison Chaumet, have opened the Chaumet & Nature: Nature-Inspired Jewellery Since 1780 at M7, Qatar's innovation hub for fashion, design, and technology. This immersive exhibition explores the interplay between nature and fine jewellery, tracing Chaumet's botanical inspirations from 1780 till date.

Showcasing Maison Chaumet's remarkable heritage, the exhibition highlights Chaumet's unique designs that celebrate the vitality of the natural world. This includes almost 107 jewellery pieces and 111 visual artworks, offering visitors an evocative journey into 240 years of naturalistic design.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and CEO Chaumet Charles Leung.

The exhibition marks a new phase in the collaboration between M7 and Maison Chaumet that began in March 2024, when they partnered to select local graphic designer Zainab AlShibani to create Chaumet's new Arabic logo, now featured in all the brand's flagship stores across the Middle East.

This partnership continues with Chaumet & Nature, with showcased pieces in the exhibition, such as the poem“Treasures of the Earth” by Salman Bin Khalid and an exclusive work by artist Shouq Al Mana inspired by underwater motifs, including references to Qatar's long history of pearl diving.

With features such as these, the collaboration exemplifies M7's mission of advancing Qatar's creative economy and cultivating local talent.

Curated by Maison Chaumet, the exhibition will merge the Maison's collections with those of the Qatar Museums', honouring the links the two countries have shared since the 1970s. The exhibition is a legacy project of the Qatar–France 2020 Year of Culture, a year-long programme of collaborations between institutions across both countries.

Chaumet & Nature is presented as part of the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Season of Qatar Creates - a platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of Qatar's creative industries and promoting cultural activities within the country.