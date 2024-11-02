Location Change For Disaster Recovery Center In Connecticut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FEMA announces a location change to the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Connecticut, a temporary facility established in partnership between the state and FEMA, where survivors affected by the August 18-19 Severe Storm, Flooding, Landslides and Mudslides may go to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents needed for their application and get their questions answered in person.

FEMA's Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Southbury, New Haven County will change locations.

Current location:

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

910 Main Street, South,

Southbury, CT 06488

Note: The last day for service at this DRC is Monday, November 4, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

At 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2024, the Southbury DRC will reopen at in its new location:

Southbury Town Hall

501 Main Street, South

Southbury, CT 06488

Hours of operation:

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Note: There will be no DRC service at any location on Tuesday, November 5 and Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Survivors don't need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a DRC, go online toDisasterAssistance , download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

