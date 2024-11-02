Shree Cement And DPIIT Ink Mou To Support Product Start-Ups In Manufacturing Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 2 (KNN)

In a significant development for India's ecosystem, Shree Cement has signed an MoU with the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to foster the growth of early-stage product start-ups.



The partnership is aimed at providing start-ups with the crucial resources they need to thrive, including infrastructure, mentorship, funding opportunities, and access, thereby guiding them from initial prototype development to potential international market expansion.

Under the terms of the MoU, Shree Cement will collaborate closely with DPIIT to build an environment where product start-ups can innovate, grow, and gain a foothold in the competitive manufacturing sector.



Sumeet Jarangal, DPIIT Director, hailed this partnership as a significant step towards establishing India as a global manufacturing hub, particularly within the cement sector.



“This collaboration with Shree Cement will lay the foundation for a brighter future for early-stage manufacturing start-ups,” Jarangal stated.“By nurturing these start-ups, we are strengthening India's position in the global manufacturing landscape.”

The MoU reflects a shared commitment to bolster India's manufacturing ecosystem and aligns with the government's broader vision to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.



By supporting start-ups and innovators, the initiative aims to spur growth, foster resilience, and drive job creation in the sector.

With Shree Cement's expertise and resources, early-stage entrepreneurs will have access to mentorship and strategic industry connections, empowering them to bring their ideas to market effectively.



This collaboration marks a promising step forward for India's product-based start-ups, paving the way for a vibrant, self-reliant manufacturing sector poised for global impact.

(KNN Bureau)