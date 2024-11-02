Give The Gift Of Security This Holiday Season With Arlo Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2024 - This holiday season, share the gift of security with your loved ones with Arlo's industry-leading home security solutions – from the best-in-class Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera to the ever-popular Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera . With attractive holiday offers across their portfolio, starting with 11.11 promotions from 4–24 November, there's no better time to see for yourself why many have trusted Arlo to protect their home.



Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera



The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera is Arlo's most advanced security camera, offering best-in-class features along with an enhanced user experience and added flexibility. It comes with cutting-edge 4K video capabilities with HDR, an ultra-wide 180-degree field of view and enhanced colour night vision to give you a crystal-clear view of your property day or night. The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera can be placed anywhere that needs the biggest, best view, be it indoor or outdoor, thanks to its award-winning wire-free design, a long-lasting 6-month rechargeable battery, and weather resistance.



Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera – 2-camera bundle : SGD521 (RP: SGD769)

Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera (add-on camera) : SGD233 (RP: SGD389)



Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera



Looking for a capable camera that can provide both outdoor and indoor surveillance? Look no further than the ever-popular Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera ! Featuring cutting-edge capabilities such as 2K HDR video quality , a 160-degree field of view , an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and two-way audio , this versatile security camera will give you absolute peace of mind wherever you are. A successor of the award-winning Arlo Pro 4, the Pro 5S takes it to the next level with dual-band Wi-Fi support with 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz connections, and up to 30% longer battery life .



Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera – 1-camera : SGD188 (RP: SGD269)

Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera – 2-camera bundle : SGD349 (RP: SGD499)



For more information on Arlo products, please visit .







MENAFN02112024003551001712ID1108844117