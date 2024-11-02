Hong Kong's First AI Company (Nasdaq: ATGL) Successfully Concludes Its One-Year-Anniversary Halloween Celebration Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
11/2/2024 11:09:22 AM
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
HONG KONG SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire - 1 November 2024 - On the evening of October 31, 2024, Alpha technology Group Limited. (NASDAQ: ATGL), Hong Kong's first AI company, successfully held a Halloween celebration for the first anniversary of its public listing at Pier 1929 of Wan Chai Pier, Hong Kong, attracting more than 300 esteemed guests in this great event.
MENAFN02112024003551001712ID1108844096
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.