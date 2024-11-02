Mauritius Reverses Ban On Social Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Port Louis, Mauritius: Mauritius on Saturday reversed its decision to block social until its election that had been prompted by a wire-tapping scandal.

The ban on social media had been in place for 24 hours, with users on the Indian Ocean island unable to access Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

It was due to last until November 11 -- the day after the general election.

The ban was prompted by the release of secret recordings of phone calls by politicians, journalists, members of civil society and even foreign diplomats that began to emerge online last month.

The office of Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth had said that "the national security and integrity of our republic and our international partners may have been compromised" by the leaks.

But in a statement on Saturday, the Information and Communications Authority said the ban had been lifted after "consultation with competent authorities".

There had been uproar from opposition parties and local media groups, who rely heavily on social media.

The leaked recordings were released by an account called Missie Moustass (Mr Moustache), primarily on TikTok.

There have been attempts to block the account but it quickly resurfaced elsewhere and has been releasing recordings almost daily.

Among those causing the greatest shock was that of the police commissioner apparently asking a forensic doctor to alter a report into a person who died after being beaten in police custody. A judicial investigation into the death was launched following the leak.

Private calls featuring British High Commissioner Charlotte Pierre also appear to have been leaked.

Jugnauth is seeking re-election as head of the Militant Socialist Movement.

He inherited the premiership on the death of his father in 2017 and secured a victory for his coalition in polls two years later.