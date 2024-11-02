عربي


Kuwait Zain League: Al-Qadsiyah Beats Khaitan 2-0


11/2/2024 2:17:27 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) - Al-Qadsiyah football Club secured a 2-0 victory over Khaitan on Friday at the start of the Zain League's ninth round, raising their points to 16 and moving them to third place, meanwhile Khaitan remains in eighth with five points.
Al-Qadsiyah played better in the match, with goals from Bader Al-Muttawa and Mohammad Al-Soula. The game was held at Mohammad Al-Hamad Stadium, home of Al-Qadsiyah Club.
The round continues Saturday with Kuwait SC playing Al-Tadhamon and Kazma facing Al-Yarmouk. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

