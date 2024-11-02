IRCTC Website Down? Users Unable To Use Tatkal Booking Facility, Stuck At 'Fetching Stations'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Railway Catering and Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile application suffered an unexpected outage on Saturday morning. Several users complained that they were unable to receive or view tickets on the screen. Others said that they were facing a technical issue and were not able to make payment.

According to the tracking website Downdetector, many users face issues accessing IRCTC website a mobile app. The latest update by the tracking website shows that over 200 users faced issues while booking tickets from IRCTC services.

IRCTC Website Down: Netizen React

On microblogging platform X, one user wrote, ""Hey @IRCTCofficial, why does your website go down for 5 mins during tatkal booking, allowing touts to grab all tickets? Is this a collusion? @RailMinIndia & @Central_Railway, please investigate & resolve this issue! #IRCTC #TatkalTicket #RailwayReform"

“What is WRONG with this IRCTC website? I cleared the cache, closed & opened the browser, and restarted the machine. Tried the above process for multiple days & HARD LUCK.”, asked another.

“What a sham IRCTC booking systems are. Till 10:10, it's stuck here. Why fetching all stations in app when it's peak time. I had app already opened but was kicked out just before 10 am saying“service is unavailable”. Agents can book, not common man.” pointed out another X user.



One Sanjay Singh took to X to inform,“@RailMinIndia@IRCTCofficial #IRCTC #RailwayTechIssue logged into the IRCTC app at 9:57 AM to book a 3AC ticket. Until 9:59, the app was working fine, but as soon as 10:00 AM hit, it just kept loading, then threw me out of the portal.”