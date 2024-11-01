Future Electronics Expands Tooling And Accessories Portfolio With Key TE Connectivity Products

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) November 1, 2024 – Future Electronics, a global leader in distribution, has announced a substantial in tooling and accessories from TE Connectivity, known for cutting-edge connectivity and sensor solutions.



Future Electronics' new addition includes industry-leading insertion, extraction, and crimper tools, now available to enhance efficiency and quality for OEM and aftermarket applications.



“This investment in TE Connectivity's tooling solutions reflects our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with the best-in-class tools and accessories they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Heather Goldsmith, Director of Digital Product at Future Electronics.



“By enhancing our digital product offerings and making these precision-engineered tools readily available online, we are empowering our customers with reliable, easy access to solutions that drive both quality and efficiency in their operations.”



The expansion includes high-performance tools like TE's insertion and extraction tools, essential for connector maintenance, and versatile crimper tools-available in manual, pneumatic, and battery-powered options. Future Electronics also offers TE's Standard Die Envelope (SDE) dies, adaptable across multiple platforms, ensuring flexibility and precision.



Future Electronics is proud of this initiative, reflecting the company's dedication to continually enriching its product offerings and empowering customers with the industry's best tools for quality-driven results in critical applications across sectors.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



