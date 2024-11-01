USA Fibroid Centers Goes Live Behind The Scenes With Reality TV Star Toya Johnson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Don't miss Talk About "U" on November 4th at 8 pm EST

Reality star Toya Johnson joins USA Fibroid Centers to raise awareness about fibroids. Tune in to IG Live Nov. 4th at 8 PM EST for a discussion with Kym Lee

- Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USA Fibroid Centers Ambassador Kym Lee welcomes Toya Johnson on Monday, Nov. 4, at 8:00 p.m. [EST], on the USA Fibroid Centers' Instagram Live "Talk About "U" program.

Reality TV star Toya Johnson is partnering with USA Fibroid Centers to raise awareness about uterine fibroids and promote minimally invasive treatment options. As part of this partnership, Johnson will be detailing her journey with fibroids through a new vlog series,“My Fibroid Journey.” This series walks viewers through Johnson's decade-long journey from when she first learned she had fibroids to where she is in 2024.

During the live event, viewers can ask questions and connect with Johnson and Lee. The program promises to be an informative and inspiring conversation about the first part of the "Toya Johnson: My Fibroid Journey" vlog series, which can be watched on YouTube or the USA Fibroid Center's website.

Through her partnership with USA Fibroid Centers, Toya is dedicated to raising awareness and encouraging women to prioritize their health. Her story is not just a personal journey; it's part of an effort to bring fibroid awareness to the forefront and create conversations about women's health and fibroids.

Dr. Yan Katsnelson, founder and CEO at USA Fibroid Centers, applauds Toya Johnson for her courage in sharing her story. "By speaking openly about her experience, Toya is helping to break the stigma surrounding fibroids and empower women to seek effective treatment options like UFE," says Dr. Katsnelson."

“I've always believed in sharing my truth, and my journey with fibroids is no different,” said Johnson.“If opening up about my struggles helps even one woman feel less alone or motivates her to seek the care she deserves, it's all worth it.”

The“Talk About U” Instagram Live Chat is a free event streamed live on the USA Fibroid Centers' IG account at . To learn more about fibroids, symptoms, and treatment options, visit .

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers' mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) that preserves a woman's uterus. USA Fibroid Centers strive to raise awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encourage more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit .

