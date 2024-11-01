Lenderlogix Co-Founder And Chief Technology Officer Scott Falbo Named Housingwire Tech Trendsetter For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - LenderLogix , a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and brokers, today announced Co-founder and Chief Officer Scott Falbo has been selected by HousingWire as a 2024 Tech Trendsetter Award winner. In its sixth year, HousingWire's Tech Trendsetters award recognizes the most impactful and innovative leaders serving the economy.







“The 2024 Tech Trendsetters represent a group of truly innovative leaders who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in mortgage and real estate,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler.“These tech trailblazers are not just enhancing efficiency, but transforming the way businesses operate - from streamlining lending processes to improving the customer experience in real estate transactions. Their impact is reshaping both industries, and their forward-thinking solutions are setting new standards for how technology can drive growth and success in today's evolving market.”

In addition to using LenderLogix's LiteSpeed tool to help lenders achieve consistent conversion rates of more than 50% even in a down market, Falbo has been the driving force behind integrations with two verification providers-AccountChek by Informative Research as well as with Truv. These integrations allow lenders to obtain key verifications at the point of application and access programs, including Day 1 Certainty® Asset and Income Modeler (AIM), providing for pre-closing employment verifications. Using direct-to-source income and employment verification via these consumer-permissioned platforms not only enhances speed and accuracy but delivers significant cost savings and lowers overall loan processing expenses.

“HousingWire has been kind enough to name me, again, as their Tech Trendsetter, but it's really a team effort. By keeping client needs at the forefront, we've been able to build a team that makes an 80% conversion rate from mortgage inquiry to application possible via our point-of-sale platform LiteSpeed,” said Falbo.“Furthermore, our team is helping lenders provide nearly 35,000 borrowers with instant answers via QuickQual, resulting in 216,499 on-demand letter updates made by borrowers and real estate agents logging in over 750,000 times to run scenarios during all hours of the day.”

The 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters were selected by HousingWire's selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their organizations and the housing industry as a whole.

“The HousingWire awards reflect our mission to provide real estate and mortgage professionals with 'the full picture' of the people and technologies shaping housing,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.“The 2024 Tech Trendsetters program exemplifies the leaders that are transforming the market and empowering businesses to drive results. Congratulations to the 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters.”

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today's mortgage lenders. The company's suite of products addresses the speed at which today's real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit / .

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 70,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit or to learn more.

