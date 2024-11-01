Investment Consulting Group, Inc. Listed To CNBC's FA 100 For The Third Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Group, (ICG) has been listed for the third time to the prestigious CNBC's FA 100 for 2024. This year CNBC started with an initial list of 40,896 advisory firms. The results were determined based on a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC, in partnership with AccuPoint Solutions, and takes into consideration disclosures, number of years in the business, number of certified financial planners, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, the ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, total assets under management, percentage of discretionary assets under management, total accounts under management, number of states where the RIA is registered, and country of domicile.

ICG's founding principal Donald Stanforth, and team, are extensively experienced in the financial industry, with a wide range of practices. Their industry knowledge and recognition of the client relationship being paramount shaped their investment philosophy and approach to effective client service, as reflected in the achievement of being listed a third time to CNBC's FA 100.

"We are honored to have been named for a third time to such a prestigious list. We believe it comes down to consistently providing clients with insights and guidance that is tailored to their specific needs," stated Donald Stanforth, adding, "Our philosophy and mission are dear to us; we strive to help our clients navigate the complex financial industry; we continuously optimize their financial plans through focused personalized service, and ultimately, we become the client's investment conscience."

Ross Stanforth, Vice President, noted, "This award reaffirms that we are providing the right kind of service to our clients-whether it be during good market conditions or those with twists and turns. Client relationships are the very cornerstone of our firm, so we are honored and elated to receive this prestigious distinction a third time."

ICG understands that every relationship is unique with distinct needs and goals. Their unwavering commitment to client services is the foundation of these relationships and a significant contributing factor for being named to CNBC's FA 100 for the third time.

