St. Rose Hospital Is Saved Through Affiliation With Alameda Health System

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alameda Health System (AHS), the public safety-net health system in Alameda County, will take on the governance of St. Rose Hospital, a nonprofit community hospital in Hayward, CA. The move is an effort to ensure St. Rose Hospital's long-term sustainability and access to care in Alameda County.

Community hospitals across California and nationwide face increasing financial pressures that are unsustainable. St. Rose Hospital was among the many at risk of shuttering. By affiliating with AHS, St. Rose Hospital can assure patients and staff that the hospital will continue providing high-quality health care for generations to come.

“This affiliation is good news for residents of Hayward and patients across Alameda County,” said Garrett Contreras, chair of the board of directors at St. Rose Hospital.“Alameda Health System has extended a lifeline to our hospital, made a significant investment in the health and wellbeing of our patients, and secured stability for our highly skilled staff. St. Rose Hospital and Alameda Health System share a fundamental value: that high-quality health care should be available to all, not a privileged few. I'm confident that joining forces is the best path forward for our hospital and patients.”

St. Rose Hospital and AHS began discussions last year exploring how partnering or affiliating could enable St. Rose Hospital to continue to serve its community. On November 1, 2024, the AHS Board of Trustees and St. Rose's Board of Directors executed a Membership Issuance Agreement establishing AHS as the sole statutory member of St. Rose Hospital.

“Alameda Health System is charged with serving all in Alameda County, and this affiliation is in square alignment with our mission,” said James Jackson, CEO of AHS.“St. Rose Hospital is an essential resource to patients in Central and Southern Alameda County, and its closure would significantly impact vulnerable populations. Joining forces to avert its closure is within AHS's and St. Rose Hospital's shared mission of ensuring that all residents of Alameda County have access to high quality health care, regardless of their ability to pay for services.”

St. Rose Hospital will continue to operate as an independent, nonprofit, community hospital with its own board of directors, appointed by AHS. It will become an affiliate of the broader Alameda Health System, which includes The Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus, San Leandro Hospital, and Alameda Hospital, as well as a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County.

“Across the state and country, giant health companies are pushing community hospitals out of business. I'm proud that Alameda Health System and St. Rose Hospital are bucking the trend. Our mission-driven public health system is stepping up to save an essential community hospital so it can continue to serve our community,” said California State Assemblymember Liz Ortega.

“Stakeholders across the Alameda County community joined forces to support this affiliation and ensure that St. Rose Hospital continues to thrive. This community-wide effort led by Alameda Health System demonstrates our county's commitment to making sure that all residents have access to quality, affordable health care,” said Alameda County Supervisor Elisa Márquez.

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading safety-net, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, an affiliate acute care hospital, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

