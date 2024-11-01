Sylvania Township Fire Department Receives Autism Training, Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Sylvania Township Fire Department earns the Certified Autism CenterTM designation from IBCCES, enhancing safety and support for autistic individuals.

- Jeffery Bennett, assistant fire chief

SYLVANIA, OH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly presents the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation to the Sylvania Township Fire Department (STFD). The specialized training provides STFD personnel with the necessary knowledge and strategies to address sensory triggers, communication differences, and tailored approaches for various scenarios, ensuring enhanced safety and comfort during interventions for autistic individuals and their families. Currently, STFD has 94% of their department certified, and they aim to achieve 100% by implementing the training and certification as an onboarding process.

“The IBCCES certification program is vital for our fire department. Implementing this autism training has significantly enhanced our department's ability to handle emergencies involving individuals with autism, ensuring safer and more effective responses,” says Jeffery Bennett, assistant fire chief.

In addition to IBCCES training and certification, the STFD is currently exploring the opportunity to implement sensory bag kits on all first responder units.

“We are proud to certify the Sylvania Township Fire Department and award them the Certified Autism CenterTM designation,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“This commitment not only equips STFD staff with the necessary skills and knowledge for safer interactions but also highlights their dedication to promoting inclusivity and accessibility within the community.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for police and fire departments so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter , a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

About Sylvania Township Fire Department

Sylvania Fire-EMS is a suburban fire department nestled in the northwest corner of Lucas County in Northwestern Ohio. We are a Township-based fire department that serves both Sylvania Township and Sylvania City residents, with an estimated population of 69,000 (US Census). We are a career, full-time department with sixty-eight (68) line personnel and twelve (12) Administrative staff, for a total of eighty (80) personnel. All line personnel are certified as Paramedics, Firefighter II and Fire Safety Inspectors. All of our Fire Officers are State Certified Fire Instructors, including NFPA 1403 Live Fire. We have auto- and/or mutual-aid agreements in place with all of our surrounding municipalities, including Toledo, Springfield Township and Richfield Township, adding an additional population of over 300,000 residents and an additional 400+ sq. miles to our response area. Several major expressways run through the heart of our jurisdiction, including US-23 and I-475, accounting for annual average daily traffic in excess of 64,000 vehicles per day (ODOT). Traffic on this section of the highway has increased nearly 17% compared to 2021 (ODOT).

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

