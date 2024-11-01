Peapack-Gladstone Bank To Rebrand As Peapack Private Bank & Trust

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC), the holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a $6.8 billion commercial headquartered in Bedminster, NJ, announces an expected rebrand on or about January 1, 2025. The Bank and its wealth management division, having previously operated as separate brands, will unite under one name and one brand - Peapack Private Bank & Trust - or Peapack Private, in shortform.

“There is established brand equity and a uniqueness in the name Peapack-Gladstone Bank; however, we see an opportunity to build on that equity and establish ourselves more broadly in the New York metropolitan market. As a leading financial institution, anchored by robust wealth management, commercial and personal banking solutions, we are uniquely positioned to provide bespoke experience level service,” said Denise Pace-Sanders, Managing Principal, Brand and Marketing Director.

The refreshed branding represents a more holistic institution, where relationship managers can offer clients a comprehensive suite of solutions through a single point of contact. The name Peapack Private Bank & Trust incorporates tradition, history, and a solid foundation, while allowing for expansion more broadly throughout the New York region.

The decision to rebrand was not made lightly but is a culmination of a multi-year research-driven process that included brand discovery and exploration programs; awareness, perception and concept studies; as well as direct client feedback through targeted third-party surveys in the Bank's footprint.

“We have been in business for more than a century and have built a compelling reputation of delivering exceptional client service and providing value-added banking solutions with the utmost integrity and trust. It is our intention, as Peapack Private Bank & Trust, to continue expanding this capability, ensuring our clients are successful,” said Doug Kennedy, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Through its single point of contact business model, the Company will continue providing an exceptional client experience that enables our clients to achieve their financial objectives.

For additional information, visit pgbank.com/rebrand.

