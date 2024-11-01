Rio Ferdinand Backs New Head Coach Ruben Amorim To Succeed At Man Utd

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Manchester United have announced the appointment of highly sought after manager, Ruben Amorim as the side's new head coach on a two and a half year contract which has tied him at Old Trafford till June 2027. Former team captain, Rio Ferdinand has backed the Portuguese head coach to succeed at the club.

“If Pep Guardiola had gone, I think that [Ruben] Amorim would have been someone that Manchester City were looking at. There are similarities to what Erik ten Hag was doing at Ajax but what I would say is that Amorim took a club that was on a barren spell.

“[Sporting] couldn't compete with Porto or Benfica, hadn't got near to winning the league - disenchanted fanbase, turmoil behind the scenes. He went in there and immediately turned their fortunes around. He changed their style of football, style of play, and expectations.

“I think the biggest difference between the two (Amorim and Ten Hag), from what I am hearing from people who have played for them but also been around, is the character and charisma compared to Erik ten Hag will be the big difference. United need someone with the character and charisma to go 'you know what, I don't care what has happened here, I see a player in you'. You need someone who is going to be like that,” said Ferdinand in a video posted on X.

Ruben will be replacing the current interim manager Van Nistelrooy, who was appointed after the sacking of Erik Ten Hag, after the November international break on November 11.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins,” the statement added. Manchester United have reportedly spent up to 11 million euros for buying out the remainder of Amorim's contract with the Portuguese club, Sporting CP.

Amorim appointment follows after Manchester United's worst ever start to a Premier League season which has resulted in the side sitting in 14th place after nine games. His first game in charge of The Red Devils will be against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on November 24.

“This is a man who built Manuel Ugarte, who has come to Manchester United. He built a £60m player. He changed the landscape for a football club. That is not easy to do. I don't care what league you are in.

I spoke to Nani the other day and he said 'Rio, the players play for him, love him and they respect him'. He said Amorim is very straight and direct. Maybe there were inconsistencies in the way Ten Hag disciplined. You have to have clear lines when you approach these topics and players,” he added.