Nanovations Pty Ltd Announces 10% Price Reduction To Ease Cost Of Living Burden

- Harry StulajterFRENCHS FOREST , SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nanovations Pty Ltd, a leading provider of ultrathin Nanotechnology Glass Coatings and UV inkjet printing primer and adhesion promotion products, today announced a 10% price reduction across its entire product line.This decision is in direct response to the rising cost of living and aims to provide relief to small business customers during these challenging economic times.“We understand that our customers are facing increasing financial pressures, and we are committed to doing our part to alleviate those burdens.The company has decided to lower its prices by 10% to help customers cope with the rising cost of living. "This move is a testament to the company's commitment to its customers and their well-being”.said Harry Stulajter Managing Director at Nanovations Pty LtdThis price reduction will take effect on 1st of Nov 2024 and will apply to all new and existing international and all Australian customers.This reduction will be valid for a period of 12 months.Nanovations is on offering the highest quality and most durable products, paired with exceptional customer service, and this price reduction underscores the commitment to these principles.In addition Nanovations is offering worldwide free shipping to international clients for N-Bond UV inkjet Primer sachets volume order of 200 and 400 and self-cleaning and easy to clean glass coatings in 5 liter , 10 and 20 liter volume orders.for the next 12 months. For details on these offers please visitWith its advanced thin coating technology and products designed for ultra-low consumption, Nanovations has established itself as a supplier of the most economical coating options in terms of cost efficiency per square meter and square foot.Reducing prices by 10% will enhance Nanovations' competitive position in the market, ultimately benefiting both our customers and applicators by boosting their profits.The company hopes that this move will not only help its customers with their cost of living but also inspire other businesses to take similar actions to support their communities.About Nanovations Pty Ltd :Nanovations Pty Ltd specializes in manufacturing cutting-edge surface modification solutions designed to address issues that may arise on or within surfaces and materials utilized across various sectors, including glass in construction, UV inkjet printing , automotive and marine glass.To find out more about Nanovations products please visit .au

