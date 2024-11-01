Sinopoly Next-Generation 60Ah Plastic Prismatic LFP Battery 2024: A Breakthrough In Battery Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for smarter storage and electric vehicle solutions continues to surge, Sinopoly, a leader in battery technology, proudly unveils its latest innovation: the 60Ah Plastic Prismatic LFP Battery. This cutting-edge development raises the bar for battery performance, safety, and efficiency, offering a fresh alternative to traditional aluminum prismatic batteries.

Plastic Prismatic vs. Aluminum Prismatic Batteries: What Makes it a Game Changer?

Sinopoly 60Ah LFP Battery Test Result: Maximum instant discharge rate of up to 10C, a continuous rate of 5C, and support 3C fast charging.

Continue Reading

The key difference between Sinopoly's new Plastic Prismatic LFP Battery and conventional aluminum-prismatic batteries lies in the materials and their performance. While aluminum-prismatic batteries have long been a staple in electric vehicles and energy storage, they come with some downsides-especially in terms of safety and temperature control.

1. High Charge / Discharge Rate

Tested and validated in labs, Sinopoly's 60Ah Plastic Prismatic LFP Battery offers a maximum instantaneous discharge rate of up to 10C, a continuous rate of 5C, and support for 3C fast charging. These figures easily surpass those of traditional aluminum-prismatic batteries. The 10C discharge rate provides the burst of energy needed for high-power applications, while the 5C continuous discharge ensures a steady energy output over time. And with 3C fast charging, this battery charges quicker, making it more efficient overall.

Sinopoly's patented process for making the positive electrode-using water-based LiFePO4 technology-allows for rapid charging and discharging without compromising safety or lifespan. The fine-tuned thickness and porosity of the battery separator further support quick energy flow and heat management.

2. Ultra-low Temperature Endurance

One standout feature of the 60Ah Plastic Prismatic LFP Battery is its ability to perform exceptionally well in ultra-low temperatures. It can deliver continuous discharge at 2C (3C), even at temperatures as low as -40°C, while maintaining 90% of its capacity. This is thanks to several innovations, including a proprietary electrolyte designed for extreme cold and rigorous testing in the harsh winters of Northeast China.

Sinopoly has fine-tuned the battery's positive and negative electrodes, ensuring they work in harmony. Plus, the battery's 40-micron separator not only enhances safety but also boosts performance in cold conditions by reducing the risk of short circuits and improving ion flow.

3. A Lower Temperature Rise

Compared to aluminum prismatic batteries, Sinopoly's 60Ah Plastic Prismatic LFP Battery is designed with reinforced internal structures, optimized connectors, and advanced thermal management.

Under the same conditions of capacity, charge and discharge rates, and temperature, plastic-cased batteries experience much lower temperature increases than aluminum ones. For example, during instantaneous pulse discharge, plastic-cased batteries experience only 50% of the temperature rise that aluminum-cased batteries do. In continuous charge and discharge cycles, the plastic prismatic sees just 70% of the temperature increase observed in aluminum versions. This results in safer, more efficient energy management, making plastic-cased batteries ideal for high-performance applications .

4. Innovative Design for Safety and Heat Dissipation

At the core of Sinopoly's design is a commitment to safety. The Plastic Prismatic LFP battery is engineered to dissipate heat efficiently, thanks to a ventilated safety valve that kicks in during high-rate charging and discharging. Over half of the battery's surface remains non-contact, allowing it to shed heat more effectively. Plus, the bolted design makes maintenance and replacement a breeze.

Internally, the battery is optimized to handle high loads without overheating. And with plastic prismatics being more fire-resistant and non-explosive than aluminum, the overall safety factor is significantly improved. Special technology keeps internal resistance lower than that of competitors, meaning less heat is generated during charging and discharging, further enhancing safety.

5. A Greener, More Sustainable Battery

Sinopoly's Plastic Prismatic LFP battery isn't just a leap forward in performance; it's also a win for the environment. The company's water-based production process avoids harmful organic solvents like NMP, ensuring both safety and sustainability. It also meets strict EU environmental regulations. This green approach doesn't compromise on performance either-these batteries rival even traditional oil-based alternatives.

As Sinopoly continues to push the envelope in energy solutions, the Plastic Prismatic LFP battery represents the future of battery technology-offering unmatched performance, safety, and sustainability for transportation, power, and industrial applications around the globe.

Product Page: Sinopoly Plastic Prismatic LFP Battery

For more information, please visit Sinopoly Offical Website or contact us at [email protected]

Since 2004, Sinopoly Battery has been a high-tech leader in the industry, with over five subsidiaries in China. Specializing in large-capacity lithium-ion batteries (ranging from 40Ah to 400Ah), their products are used in residential solar energy storage, electric powertrains, industrial containers, and electric vehicles. With a presence in over 50 countries, Sinopoly's batteries have been successfully integrated into public transport systems and state grid projects across Europe and beyond for more than 15 years.

LinkedIn: @Sinopoly Battery Twitter: @Sinopoly Battery Facebook: @Sinopoly Battery Limited

YouTube: @Sinopoly Battery Instagram: @sinopolybess

SOURCE Shenzhen Sinopoly New Energy Co., Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED