SFSCON 2024: Europe's Open Source Hub Comes To Bolzano With Focus On Ethics And AI, Cybersecurity, And Fediverse

BOLZANO, Italy, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8-9, 2024, the NOI Techpark in Bolzano will host SFSCON , one of Europe's flagship Free Software events now in its 24th year. Known for bringing together the brightest minds in Open Source, this year's will feature more than 100 speakers, nine themed tracks, workshops, and a hackathon-all focused on advancing technology's role in ethical AI, cybersecurity, open data, and community-led digital innovation.

This year, SFSCON is expanding with sessions designed for a wider audience. Notable additions include an Open Source workshop for young women, held in collaboration with the She-Tech community, and a children's workshop hosted by miniNOI Science Club for Kids.

The event kicks off at NOI Techpark on November 6 with the "Speck&Tech" networking activities, followed by a World Usability Day conference on November 7, organized by the Free University of Bozen-Bolzano to promote user-centric design.

Keynote speakers throughout the weekend include Emily Omier of OSS, Benny Vasquez of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, European policy analyst Jordan Maris, and Patrick Ohnewein, Head of Tech Transfer at NOI Techpark and SFSCON organizer.

SFSCON's main track will address pressing issues in software licensing, privacy regulations, and the economic implications of Free Software ecosystems. French technologist Charles H. Schulz will highlight concerns regarding the Cyber Resilience Act, while sessions on Open Hardware and data spaces, led by FOSS's Joseph P. De Veaugh-Geiss and Juan Rico of the Eclipse Foundation, will delve into sustainable software development and interoperability challenges in IoT.

Other key sessions include discussions on emerging cybersecurity threats and decentralized social media (Fediverse). Developers can attend specialized seminars on the OpenJDK distribution and the Apisense project for data recovery. Dominika Bobik, a software engineer at Microsoft, will lead a focus on JSON Web Tokens within cybersecurity, presenting defensive tactics and the latest technologies for digital protection.

The conference will include the popular NOI Hackathon, where teams compete to develop innovative solutions in a 24-hour coding marathon. The SFS Award will also be presented, celebrating contributors who advance Free Software's culture locally in South Tyrol as well as across Europe, with a dedicated European SFS Award.

Founded in 2001 by the Linux User Group Bozen-Bolzano-Bulsan , SFSCON has been organized and promoted by NOI Techpark since 2005, and is today funded by the EU.

