(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Machine Clothing Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Material Type, Product Type, Technology, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Paper Machine Clothing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% during 2025-2030.

The Paper Machine Clothing Market is growing steadily, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality paper products and the need for efficient and durable materials in paper production. Paper machine clothing refers to the specialized fabrics used in paper machines during the forming, pressing, and drying processes. These fabrics play a critical role in the paper manufacturing process, helping to improve production efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and enhance the quality of the final product.

One of the primary drivers of the market is the rising demand for packaging and tissue paper products, particularly in emerging markets. The growth of e-commerce has significantly boosted the demand for paper-based packaging materials, while the rising awareness of hygiene and sanitation has driven the demand for tissue paper. Paper machine clothing helps manufacturers produce high-quality paper products more efficiently, making it a critical component of the paper industry.

In addition to packaging and tissue paper, the demand for specialty paper products, such as printing and writing paper, has also contributed to the growth of the paper machine clothing market. As paper manufacturers continue to innovate and adopt advanced technologies, the need for high-performance paper machine clothing that can withstand the demands of modern paper production has increased.

Segment Insights

The forming fabrics segment holds the largest share of the Paper Machine Clothing Market, accounting for around 50% of the market in 2023. Forming fabrics are essential in the early stages of paper production, where they help shape and dewater the paper pulp. The pressing fabrics segment is also witnessing growth, driven by the need for efficient water removal in the pressing phase of paper production.

Geographical Insights

The Asia-Pacific region leads the Paper Machine Clothing Market, driven by the region's strong paper manufacturing industry in countries like China and India. The demand for packaging materials and tissue paper in these markets has contributed to the growth of the paper machine clothing market. The Americas also play a significant role, particularly in North America, where the focus on sustainable and high-quality paper products is driving the demand for advanced paper machine clothing.

Key Companies



Valmet

Cristini SpA

Asten Johnson

Albany International Corp.

ANDRITZ AG

Voith

Czech Industrial Fabrics s.r.o.

Hebei Hehuang Paper Machine Clothing Co., Ltd. WOVEXX

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

3. Global Paper Machine Clothing Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Paper Machine Clothing Market

3.2 Paper Machine Clothing Market Type Matrix

3.3 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Paper Machine Clothing Market

3.7 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Segmentation: By Material Type

3.7.1 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market, By Material Type Overview

3.7.2 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Attractiveness Index, By Material Type (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Size, By Monofilaments, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Size, By Multi-filaments, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Size, By Synthetic Fibers, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Size, By Natural Fibers, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.7 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Size, By Other Material Types, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Segmentation: By Product Type

3.8.1 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market, By Product Type Overview

3.8.2 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Attractiveness Index, By Product Type (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Size, By Dryer Fabrics , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Size, By Forming Fabrics , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Size, By Press Felts, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Size, By Other Product Types, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Segmentation: By Technology

3.9.1 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market, By Technology Overview

3.9.2 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Attractiveness Index, By Technology (2025-2030)

3.9.3 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Size, By Woven & Non-Woven , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Paper Machine Clothing Market Size, By Knitted, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. Paper Machine Clothing Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900