Graphic Packaging Holding Company President And Chief Executive Officer To Present At Baird Global Industrial Conference On November 12
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ) ("Graphic Packaging"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced that Michael P. Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Baird Global Industrial conference on Tuesday, November 12th at 8:55am ET.
The presentation will be in the form of a fireside chat and will be available live and in replay via webcast. The archived webcast can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at .
About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at .
