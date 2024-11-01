The Phase III Clinical Trial Application For First-Line Treatment Of Extensive Disease Small Cell Lung Cancer With Chiauranib Has Been Approved

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November

1, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Chipscreen Biosciences") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Chengdu Chipscreen Ltd., received the "Drug Clinical Trial Approval Notice" approved by the National Medical Products Administration. The company's self-developed original new drug, Chiauranib, combined with PD - (L) 1 monoclonal antibody and standard chemotherapy for the first-line of extensive stage small cell lung cancer, has been approved for phase III clinical trials.

Extensive disease small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), as a highly aggressive subtype of lung cancer, has long been a huge challenge in the field of treatment. In recent years, chemo-immunotherapy has greatly improved the survival outcomes of patients with small cell lung cancer. However, compared to other types of tumors, there is still great room for improvement in the long-term survival of patients with small cell lung cancer. Chiauranib has a multi pathway pharmacological mechanism and has unique anti-tumor activity against neuroendocrine tumors such as small cell lung cancer. At the same time, it can produce synergistic effects with immunotherapy and chemotherapy through its dual effects of anti-angiogenesis and immune regulatory activity. On the basis of first-line chemo-immunotherapy, the introduction of the new regimen of Chiauranib is expected to further improve the long-term survival of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer, demonstrating enormous clinical treatment potential.

In addition to the approved Phase III clinical trial, the phase III clinical trial of Chiauranib monotherapy for the later-line treatment of small cell lung cancer has been completed and the Pre NDA is currently under communication. The phase III clinical trial of Chiauranib combined with chemotherapy for ovarian cancer, and the phase II clinical trial of single or combined treatment for triple negative breast cancer, soft tissue sarcoma and pancreatic cancer are also being progressed. In terms of overseas clinical trials, the phase Ib/II clinical trial of Chiauranib monotherapy for small cell lung cancer / solid tumor is in progress in the United States.

About Chiauranib

Chiauranib is a novel molecular entity independently designed and developed by the Chipscreen Biosciences, with global patent protection. It is a selective inhibitor of Aurora B, a key mitotic regulator. Additionally, Chiauranib targets VEGFR to inhibit tumor angiogenesis, and blocks CSF1R and DDR1 pathways to reduce the infiltration and activity of immunosuppressive cells, thereby enhancing tumor immune microenvironment. Its unique Aurora B inhibitory activity specifically targets neuroendocrine tumors, such as SCLC, making it a novel small molecule anti-tumor drug candidate.

Chiauranib exerts a comprehensive anti-tumor effect by a triple-pathway mechanism that simultaneously inhibits tumor angiogenesis, prevents tumor cell mitosis, and modulates the tumor microenvironment. Chiauranib has outperformed drugs with a similar mechanism in overall efficacy and safety profile.

About Chipscreen

Chipscreen Biosciences is an innovative drug company driven by core technologies with globally competitive pipelines. As a pioneer in drug innovation & development in China, adhering to the concept of "Constant Innovation for Life", we focus on developing revolutionary innovative drugs with new mechanisms of action, to address patients' pressing clinical needs. Our complete industry chain that covers early exploratory discovery through commercialization allows us to provide innovative Chinese drugs for patients worldwide.

With a global development strategy based on early-stage research in China,

Chipscreen Biosciences has leveraged the top scientists and teams with extensive experience in related fields from the Shenzhen Small Molecule Early R&D Center and Chengdu Small Molecule Early R&D Center to create an integrated technology platform based on AI-driven design and chemical genomics, which spanned the whole process from basic science to clinical translation. We have successfully developed first-in-class and best-in-class innovative drugs. Currently, 2 drugs with 6 indications have been marketed worldwide. In addition, we have launched a number of R&D projects with differentiated advantages and global competitiveness in the five major areas, including malignant tumors, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, central nervous system diseases, and antivirals.

Chipscreen Biosciences has formed a global industrial layout consisting of Shenzhen Head Office/R&D Center/GMP production base, Chengdu Regional Head Office/R&D Center/GMP production base, Beijing Branch, Shanghai Branch, and Chipscreen Biosciences (USA) Co., Ltd. Meanwhile, as one of the first batches of national "innovative drug incubation bases" and national high-tech enterprises, Chipscreen Biosciences has independently undertaken many national "863" plans and national major science and technology projects, such as "10th five-year plan", "11th five-year plan", "12th five-year plan" and "13th five-year plan", and National Science and Technology primary Project for Innovative Drug Development. We have filed over 680 invention patents in China and worldwide, with over 200 granted.

