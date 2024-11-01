Fibergrate Structures Acquires TMP CONVERT Expanding Decking & Landscaping Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Eric Breiner, President of Fibergrate StructuresDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fibergrate Structures, a leading global and supplier of alternative building materials, rooftop decking, bridge deck waterproofing, drainage, and expansion joints for engineered industrial, commercial, civil, and residential solutions, has acquired TMP Convert of Simandre-sur-Suran, France, a manufacturer of outdoor design and landscape products. TMP Convert will augment to the Fibergrate Structures suite of brands, businesses, and value-added services around the world.All the products provided by the multiple business units are renowned for their superior durability, resistance to corrosion, ease of installation, and low maintenance requirements, making them ideal for a wide range of applications. TMP Convert's JOUPLAST® & OCAPE® brands and breadth of lines will align with the Bison Innovative Products ' offerings, expanding their collective reach within the architectural and landscape design community. Eric Breiner, President of Fibergrate Structures stated,“This is an exciting time for our Outdoor Living business. The combination of TMP Convert and Bison will allow us to create and manufacture a best-in-class global platform of products for residential and commercial landscape applications serving both Pros and DIY'ers.”Enhanced Support for GrowthTMP Convert is and will continue to be a leader of landscape products in France. Its manufacturing capabilities along with Fibergrate Structures current relationships with suppliers and end users throughout North America and Europe will position the company for fast and continued growth. Thierry Convert, President of TMP Convert, who will be staying on to lead the existing leadership team and accelerate growth in partnership with Bison and Fibergrate Structures, said,“Our team has built a foundation of industry leading products and preferred status within France. We are excited to be a part of Fibergrate Structures and expand our solutions to the rest of the world while also incorporating new products to maintain and grow our position within the markets we serve.”Commitment To Engineered SolutionsFibergrate Structures' dedication to innovation and excellence is at the core of its operations. TMP Convert closely aligns with these attributes and will fit into the extensive portfolio of products that have been designed and developed to implement solutions to address the specific needs of customers around the world. This commitment will continue to be supported by a network of industry experts to support and directly communicate with engineers, designers, installers, and any end user needs and requests. All Fibergrate Structures businesses are solutions focused on Building The World To Last.Fibergrate Structures is excited to bring TMP Convert into its family of businesses and looks forward to building strong, lasting relationships with their current business partners.About Fibergrate StructuresFibergrate Structures is headquartered in Dallas, TX and has over 50 years of experience in the composite manufacturing industry. It is the parent company and shared business services provider for Fibergrate Composite Structures (leading manufacturer of Glass Reinforced Plastic or GRP), Bison Innovative Products (leading manufacturer of composite adjustable pedestals and decking solutions), USL Structural Protection (leading manufacturer of waterproofing, expansion joints, and bridge drainage solutions), and Fibregrid Safety Solutions (e-commerce distributor of anti-slip and safety materials). The company's products are widely used in industries such as chemical processing, data centres, water and wastewater, food and beverage, transportation/road/railway, civil engineering, rooftop decking, residential outdoor living, and many others. Each of the businesses focuses on providing solutions to meet the stringent and ever-changing specifications of the industries served.

