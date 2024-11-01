Perplexity AI's CEO Aravind Srinivas Says He Is 'Still Waiting' For Green Card Musk Replies, 'Donald Trump Will Fix'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk took a jab at the Biden administration, stating that the US immigration policy is upside down.

His comments came in response to a post from the CEO of Perplexity AI, who shared his struggles, citing his wait for a green card, which has been more than three years now.

"We have an upside-down system that makes it hard for highly talented people to come to America legally, but trivial for criminals to come here illegally. Why is it easier to get in illegally as a murderer than legally as a Nobel Laureate?" the SpaceX CEO said.

Musk emphasised the challenges faced by highly skilled individuals trying to enter the US legally and suggested that Donald Trump would“fix it if he were to win the presidential election”.

Musk's comments were in reaction to a post on X by Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity AI, who shared his struggles with the U.S. residency process. "I've been waiting for my green card for the last three years and still haven't received it. Most people have no idea about the realities of immigration," Srinivas tweeted.

