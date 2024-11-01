عربي


Minister Al Kaabi Meets UAE Counterpart


11/1/2024 4:24:35 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Minister of State for energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, met in Doha yesterday with the Minister of industry and Advanced technology of the United Arab Emirates H E Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and the UAE and means to enhance them.

The Peninsula

