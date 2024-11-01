Kuwait Amir Congratulates Antigua And Barbuda On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of congratulations to Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda Sir Rodney Williams, for his country's National Day on Friday. His Highness wished Williams a long healthy life and more prosperity and development for Antigua and its people. (end) ag

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.